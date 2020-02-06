PS5 release date and price | Rumors and news about Sony Playstation

The Sony Playstation has been part of gaming and entertainment for a quarter of a century now, with the first units to arrive in lounges and bedrooms worldwide in 1994. Of course, the console has since undergone many changes and generations. The most recent full restart of the popular console took place in 2013 when the PS4 was released, with a PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro that joined the Playstation family in 2016.

But with nearly seven years since the PS4, it’s no wonder gaming fans can barely hold their excitement at the prospect of a completely new console in 2020, the highly anticipated PS5.

But what do we know about this brand new Playstation, when is it available to buy in the UK and around the world, how much can it cost and what games can we expect to be available at release? Read on for more information …

What details are there about the Sony PS5?

When main system architect Mark Cerny gave an interview with Wired magazine in April 2019, the world began to discover something more about the next generation Playstation that Sony has been working on for four years.

Although it was precisely aware of the exact capabilities of the new device, the article made it clear that Sony would bring a fundamental change in the gaming experience for users – a real step forward compared to the PS4 or Slim and Pro cousins.

Since then, a number of other details have been revealed and rumors about the next-generation console including:

The console is expected to have an 8-core, 16-thread CPU.

The graphical representation is expected on a variant of the Navi family of AMD.

The new console has built-in SSD storage.

The internal Blu-ray drive is expected to run 100 GB discs and Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The storage can be a maximum of 1 TB as standard.

The PS5 is expected to have a new user interface

The controller is said to have variable resistance triggers for an immersive gameplay experience.

When will the PS5 be released in the UK and worldwide?

We know it Playstation 5 is released for the 2020 holiday season, which makes us assume that one November 2020 or December 2020 release to coincide with the lucrative Christmas presents and holiday gift market. Exact UK dates have yet to be confirmed, but the new PS5 website launched by Sony promises more details soon. It is understood that the PS5 goes hand in hand with the next generation Xbox series X from Microsoft for the same gaming market of Christmas 2020 – so expect to hear much more about both at the end of the year!

How much does the PS5 cost?

Although no hardware costs have yet been released for the PS5, many industry analysts and insiders have predicted that the console might cost around $ 499, meaning that around £ 449 on the UK market. At this stage, however, this is just speculation and we will have to wait for a new announcement from Sony to find out.

Which games will be available on the PS5 from launch?

PS5 launch titles are expected to include Godfall, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, and Gods and Monsters.

Although everything still needs to be confirmed, rumors include high-profile titles that are being developed for the PS5:

Horizon Zero Dawn 2, God of War, Call of Duty: Black Ops 5, Dragon Age 4, Ghost of Tsushima, Sniper Elite 5, Assassin’s Creed: Kingdom, Uncharted 5, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Elder Scrolls VI, Spider-Man 2.

What are the best PS4 game and accessory deals?

Because the PS5 looks like it won’t be out before the end of the year, there’s a lot of time to fill up with your current console and lots of games to get your hands on.

