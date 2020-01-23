PS5 on the way? Sony teases a new system

On Wednesday, Sony released an encrypted Tweet that has fans of the gaming and film communities scratching their heads.

What happened: Sony posted a tweet that also showed a number of video game controller emojis alongside a few different creature emojis.

Emojis include a dinosaur, a turtle, a snail, a dog, a cheetah, a cow, a caterpillar and a fish.

“Just a few friends who play video games.”

PlayStation 5: The shape of the emojis looks a little like n ° 5, which would correspond to the news of a PlayStation 5 which will be released soon. Sony CEO Jim Ryan has confirmed that the PS5 will likely launch during the 2020 holiday season, according to GameSpot.

Social media: The online reaction also hints at an announcement on PlayStation 5.

8 controllers on 1 PS for PS5 on PS4, you can only use 4

Another theory: There is another theory that this could be a reference to an old PlayStation game called Tokyo Jungle. According to ComicBook.com, the game has received mixed reactions, so it’s unlikely that a sequel will be made or receive as much promotion.