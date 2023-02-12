Like most people, you probably use PlayStation Plus to enhance your gaming experience. PlayStation Plus is a membership service that gives you access to various exclusive games and discounts on other content.

Now, you must be wondering if you need PS Plus for PUBG; we are here to answer that question.

Do You Need PS Plus To Play PUBG?

PUBG is entirely free to play. This information was released at The Game Awards along with a clip that displayed new maps and enhanced visuals. The game gained popularity after switching to free to play; on the day the game was free, more than thousands of people altogether joined. So, PUBG does not require a PlayStation Plus membership, implying that console users don’t need to spend extra money on other services to enjoy the game.

How To Download PUBG On My PlayStation 4?

There are two choices for users to download the game on their PlayStation 4 (PS4). One option is to purchase a hard copy of the game, while the other is to buy a digital copy. Different packages are available for both the hard and digital versions of PUBG. The packages come with several extra perks, including cosmetics and weapon skins. Also, use the PlayStation Store.

Access your PlayStation 4 account. You may locate a search area in the upper right corner of the PlayStation Store when it is open. Enter “PUBG” into the search bar. You can find every bundle, season pass, cosmetic pack, and other PUBG-related item in the search results. Then choose PUBG Standard edition. You will then be sent to the game screen. The purchase button is located there. Click on the buy button. Once bought and the purchase is complete, click on the Download button. Your game will get downloaded.

Features On PS4

PUBG has the following features on PS4:

The game now comes with four maps. It also comes with colorblind support.

It has the following custom servers: Solo, Duo, SQUAD, and Zombies.

It also has bullet drop, destruction, bullet travel, and more that affect the outcome of the gun. You can quickly revive team players who were eliminated and has support for Team servers when you get eliminated.

You can choose from Submachine Guns, Light Machine Guns, Assault Rifles Shotguns, Pistols, Sniper Rifles, etc.

Customization of characters and weapons is available too.

All MOCAP animations and FPP.

Backpacks, Helmets, Piece Suits, Vests, and other military gear.

Cosmetics are Glasses, Pants, Jackets, Masks, Shirts, Shoes, etc.

Ability to eject from the plane whenever you want and join matches from where you disconnected.

PubG For PlayStation 5 (PS5)

Sony launched its latest PlayStation, called the PS5, in 2020. With advanced features and new graphics, many games have been enhanced to be suitable for PS5. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has also been improved and made playable for PS5. Also, it is free to play even on the PlayStation 5.

On the PS5, games have hubs. Everything about a particular game is gathered at the hub for that game, including events, community broadcasts, and new game content. It is continually updated and will change and adapt as the game progresses.

With haptic feedback and adjustable triggers, the new DualSense controller for the PS5 is great. It is an amazingly brilliant piece of technology. The PS5 advances a generation above the PS4 thanks to a new user interface, quick SSD-fueled load times, realistic 3D audio, and highly robust hardware.

New Updates

The Blizzard Zone, a severe snowfall, is one of the game’s updates. Players that enter the zone have slower movement and continual damage for their time there. Additionally, they will have restricted hearing and sight, and handling vehicles will be more complex and harder to drive. Players will receive a message alerting them before entering the zone, which is accessible in both standard and custom matches, and they will be able to see the activated region interface on the global map.

Secret Rooms is another update to the gameplay experience. Players that find one of these chambers while exploring the world and have the Security Key will get valuable, high-tier goodies.

FAQs

1. Is PUBG PS4 legal in India?

The mobile version of the game, not the original that is playable on consoles and computers, has been outlawed by the Indian authorities. Fans of PUBG may still use their PC, Xbox, PS4, or PS5 to play the game.

2. Is PUBG on PS4 offline?

There is no way to play PUBG offline. It is a multiplayer internet game. It cannot be played offline since you need an internet connection to play with other players.

3. Does PS5 have backward compatibility?

Yes, PS5 has backward compatibility.

The PS5’s backward compatibility, which enables customers to play titles from the PS4 and even the PS3 on it, is one of its main advantages.

4. Can PS4 play PS3 discs or games?

No, PlayStation 3 games cannot be played on the PlayStation 4. It is impossible to use a PS3 disc with a PS4. Additionally, you cannot download PS3 games in their digital form from the PlayStation Store to your PlayStation 4.

5. Is PS4 better PS3 for PUBG?

The PlayStation 4 from Sony outperforms the PlayStation 3 in terms of CPU and graphics capability, having more RAM, a larger hard drive, an integrated game DVR, a more recent motion-sensing camera, and a superior controller with a touchpad.

Final Thoughts

