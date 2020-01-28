PS data flag confidence crisis in senior management National Film Board

Senior management at the National Film Board received the worst feedback from employees from more than 60 departments and agencies in the federal public service in 2019, according to a survey that interviewed more than 182,000 government employees.

The results come months after a group of 250 filmmakers have issued an open letter protesting against senior executives at the public film producer, headquartered in Montreal.

Previously a three-year exercise, the public service employee survey is now being conducted to measure the opinions of federal officials about their jobs, supervisors, work environments and the like. After reporting that officials had more positive feelings about some important facets of their working life than five years ago, this newspaper decided to delve deeper into the PSES data to examine historical, departmental and demographic patterns and trends.

Respondents to the 2019 survey were asked to consider four statements about senior management:

– Senior managers in my department or agency lead by example in ethical behavior.

– I have faith in the senior management of my department or agency.

– Senior management in my department or agency takes effective and timely decisions.

– Essential information flows effectively from senior management to staff.

With answers coded on a scale from one (strongly disagree) to five (strongly agree), the National Film Board had the lowest average answer to each of the four questions from all 66 departments and agencies investigated (excluding micro-organizations with fewer than 150 employees).

Approximately 62 percent of NFB respondents somewhat or completely disagreed that they have confidence in the senior management of their agency. Forty-three percent agreed somewhat or not at all that senior managers set a good example in ethical behavior. For comparison, only 16 percent of all respondents in the public service felt that way, while 21 percent said they had no confidence in the senior management of their department or agency.

Similarly different from the public service as a whole, 66 percent of NFB respondents disagreed with their senior management taking effective and timely decisions, while 70 percent disagreed with essential information being effectively provided by senior management. flows to staff.

Last summer, a group of 250 filmmakers published a protest letter following the reappointment of Government Film Commissioner and NFB chairman Claude Joli-Coeur.

According to the Montreal Gazette report, the filmmakers – including several Oscar winners who worked with the NFB – said the board’s film budgets have shrunk in the last 15 years, while non-filmmakers’ salaries and corporate expenses have risen. They also suggested that the NFB creatively got lost and sidelined filmmakers – criticism that Joli-Coeur rejected in an interview with the Gazette.

This newspaper provided the National Film Board with questions about the PSES results. In addition to problems with senior management, they also pointed to challenges with job satisfaction, stress and mental health.

“The NFB takes this survey and these results very seriously. These findings reflect what employees have shared with senior management at various meetings, ”reads an email from Lily Robert, NFB communications director.

Senior management formed a “quality of life and mental health in the workplace” committee in the fall of 2019, Robert said, as well as a working group called “the reboot committee” that reports directly to the commissioner whose main objective is “resolving operational problems and to simplify processes. “

The NFB has also “improved and simplified the governance of our senior management team” to “better share and discuss information and decide on the challenges we face,” said Robert.

Dissatisfaction with senior management does not seem to be a new problem at the NFB. In the years of available data – 2017, 2018 and 2019 – NFB responses to PSES senior management questions were always one of the lowest of all federal departments and agencies investigated. But the situation seems to have worsened further: the average response of NFB employees to each of the four senior management questions was lower in 2019 than in 2017.

An example: in 2017, 30 percent of NFB respondents said they had no faith in the agency’s senior management. In 2019 that was up to 62 percent.

“There have been some major changes in the last two years,” Robert noted in her statement, including relocations of NFB studios and headquarters, a new financial system, and a large computer virus in February that affected the business for months.

“The NFB is aware that a lot of work still needs to be done in close collaboration with its employees,” said Robert.

From the survey

Departments / agencies according to average response to “I have confidence in the senior management of my department or agency.”

TOP FIVE (highest first)

Department of Finance Canada Western economic diversification Canada Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada Privy Council Office Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency

BOTTOM FIVE (lowest first)

National Film Board of Canada National Energy Board Correctional service from Canada Canada Border Services Agency Canada School of Public Service

Departments / agencies according to average response to “Senior managers in my department or agency lead by example in ethical behavior.”

TOP FIVE (highest first, * indicates a draw)

Department of Finance Canada Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada * Western economic diversification Canada * Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency Privy Council Office

BOTTOM FIVE (lowest first)