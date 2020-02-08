Provo resident has maintained the Utah ski resort for 61 years

PROVO – Since before Sundance Mountain Resort was founded in 1969, when the ski area was known as Timp Haven Ski Resort, Jerry Hill has maintained the slopes of Mount Timpanogos.

“There is no real typical day,” says Jerry Hill about his skills and diverse work assignments at Sundance Mountain Resort, where he is now the director of mountain activities.

Hill humbly began cultivating his love of snow sports and mountains at the age of 14 when he and his father helped S. Paul Stewart and his family, who were family friends from the hills and owned Timp Haven Ski Resort.

Jerry Hill runs a snow cat as he inspects the mountain before Sundance Mountain Resort opens Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Provo Canyon near Provo, Utah. “I can’t have a mountain in the store or my head in a snow cat,” said Hill. “Above that I can see what the slopes look like, what the lift operators do, where we need a little extra care, what it is prepared about, and so on.”

“My father came to help him on Saturday to run the lifts, and so he brought me upstairs,” Hill said. “Then I borrowed a pair of skis pretty quickly and thought, boy, I have to do this again next week and just fell in love with it.”

Hill then went to work to create snow at the resort and gradually built up more seasonal tasks while working on weekends while going to school. “There were no snow cats or anything at the time,” said Hill. “We started with a few small snowmobiles that we maintained in the early 1960s and evolved into the snowcat world.”

In August 1968, the famous actor Robert Redford bought the whole from Timp Haven, and in 1969 the slopes were reopened as Sundance Mountain Resort. Redford asked Hill if he could stay all year round, and he did.

Hill, then 25 years old, started to do more technical maintenance work, “right away,” he said. “I not only ran the lifts, but I also had to take care of them. I would start with them in the early fall and help with the maintenance to get them ready for the winter, ”Hill explained. “We were also in charge of the parking lot, the lodges and the running of all the equipment of the lodges.”

According to Hill, in those early days of Sundance, the way the mountain was maintained and how people were recreated on it was very different from how it is today.

“Skiing was very different from what you know today,” said Hill. “There were no prepared runs at that time. Long, straight skinny skis and no trimmers. I think nobody can ski it like this nowadays. “

Jerry Hill talks to other mountain workers on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sundance Mountain Resort in Provo Canyon near Provo, Utah.

Hill explained that the lack of prepared runs was because much of today’s modern care equipment had not yet been invented. According to Hill, snowcats were primarily intended to transport goods and people up and down the mountain and they slowly began to develop maintenance options.

“We started dragging behind snow cats for care. No sheets on it or anything, we just went on from there. We went from small ones to larger ones with knives to these monsters that we have now, “Hill said. He noted that basic machines would cost around $ 10,000 at the time, and that high-tech, advanced equipment today can cost as much as $ 500,000 per machine.

Jerry explained that he had picked up all his know-how in the field of maintenance on the mountain, with some useful guidance. “We’re going to seminars, lessons about different things in the spring,” Hill said. “All departments have some really good training programs for your boys through the National Ski Area Association.”

In the early 1970s, expansion of activities and new programs demanded more specialized departments and more employees. Jerry estimated that in the early days of Sundance, the entire resort had at most 100 employees. Today, he estimates that mountain work, which takes care of the natural and mechanical needs of the mountain and represents only a part of the workforce, has at least 200 employees.

Not two days at work are exactly the same for Jerry, and that’s how he likes it.

“Myself and my maintenance team, the first thing we do is to look at any notes left behind in snow cat failures, and that is our first priority to resolve those maintenance issues,” Hill said. “Any broken snowmobiles, or if there are major problems with the lifts, we all jump right in at those guys and help them.”

As soon as the Sundance Mountain Resort closes, three or four snowcat operators begin to take care of the mountain slope to clean up the runs in preparation for the next day’s visitors. “Depending on the night, they can usually tidy up the mountain pretty well in an eight-hour shift,” Hill said. “With heavy snowfall they will still be there when we arrive here in the morning.”

Jerry has often spent a long night in the past taking care of the slopes around Mount Timpanogos, and today he holds a more management position, but he still spends a lot of time training at the resort.

He usually starts his day at 7:30 am, but can already come in at 5:00 am on a day with heavy snowfall and goes home around 4:30 pm. What he does during his service largely depends on what needs attention, what is almost always unpredictable and changes during the day. “It’s just a matter of keeping the wheels turning,” Hill said.

Today with more lifts, more visitors and more machines with more technology than the first days of the ski resort, Jerry is grateful for his hard-working crew. “Especially now I have all those good guys among me who help me with this, and it costs me a huge burden,” said Jerry about his varied duties. “I couldn’t even get close to what I used to do myself. We have expanded; everything has expanded.”

If there are no specific tasks to take care of, Jerry sometimes patrols the mountain to check the lifts and descents.

“I can’t have a mountain in the store or my head in a snow cat,” said Hill. “Above, he can see what the slopes look like, what the lift operators do, where we need some extra care, what it is prepared about, and so on.”

If everything goes well with his patrol around the mountain and there is nothing else to do at the moment, Jerry takes a few laps on his skis.

“From probably a 120-day ski season, I probably ski 90 days,” Hill said. “I try to figure it out every day. Sometimes it’s normal to ride every lift and ski a few runs, and on other days when the snow is a little better, I take a few extra runs, “he said with a laugh.” It will keep you in shape, but I will “I think it will keep you in shape mentally. I think it will give you a mental adjustment to get out and ski.”

Of all the things that Jerry does at work, he explained that the scenery, freedom and good company of his colleagues make him happiest at Sundance.

“Being here on the mountain is probably my favorite thing, but also the interactions with my colleagues and freedom,” said Hill. “Unless something is on fire, I am free to be my own boss and follow the instructions that I must follow. The views never get old. There are always great views, and then there is the great, great view when the sunlight is just right, and also the evening light. I’m pretty lucky that way, “Hill said.

After 61 years of maintaining the mountainside, Hill has countless memories to look back on.

The area is where he cherished his love of skiing and the great outdoors, where he has earned his living all his life, and also where he met his wife, who thoughtfully held Jerry for 56 years of marriage when snowstorms locked him up at the resort for a few days in a row, or while skiing, a powerful powder day made him come home a little late.

Nowadays, when he is not working, Jerry enjoys walking, fishing, backpacking and camping with his wife, three children and five grandchildren.

Jerry has kept his passion for his work and life alive all his life and does not foresee a pension in sight. “Because of the variety of my work and my interest in it, it hasn’t been bad at all,” said Hill. “I’m still good for 60 years.”