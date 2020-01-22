Provo man who strangled neighbor with power cord is sentenced to life

PROVO – A Provo man who strangled a neighbor with a power cord after his release from prison in 2014 was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Prosecutor Lance Bastian called the case “nothing more than a tragedy. For a burglary or a few hundred dollars, he took the life of this person, ”reported the newspaper Provo Daily Herald.

Last month, a jury found Gourdin, 36, guilty of homicide for financial gain, a first-degree crime, in the death of Belen Perez, 60.

Before reading his sentence on Wednesday, the 4th district judge, Thomas Low, called Gourdin a “dangerous man”. Low praised the life Perez built in Provo after moving from his native Mexico to Los Angeles and then to Utah.

Her adult son found her dead in her home in Provo, 1675 W. 50 North, May 21, 2014, with the rope around her neck and covered with drain cleaner and antifreeze. An iPod and $ 350 were missing from his bag, police said.

“It is very difficult for me to continue living, but I just think my mother would have liked me to continue,” said her son Carlos Barcelata.

Authorities first believed that she died in a random robbery. But they later reported that Jerad Dale Gourdin had told another Utah state prison inmate that the murder was an attempt to join a gang.

Family photo

Prosecutors said she made cookies for a friend that afternoon and went shopping at Walmart. She probably surprised Gourdin on his return and he was trying to steal his house.

Gourdin told the judge that his lawyers had not done what he asked and that he had not had a fair trial. He listened to speakers in a holding cell while his sentence was read, the Daily Herald reported.

His lawyer, Richard Gale, maintained that Gourdin’s father was violent and regularly beat him, which led a young Gourdin to prefer detention for minors at his home.

As an adult, he lived on the doorstep of Perez after his recent release from Utah State Prison in a drug case. Neighbors said he knocked on doors and asked to do odd jobs.

When Gourdin told his fellow inmate about his murder, he was in prison for aggravated assault, a third degree crime, after stabbing someone with a screwdriver the day after Perez died.