Provisional deal in long-term strike at Western Forest Products activities in B.C.

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – About 3,000 people on Vancouver Island are getting ready to go back to work.

Western Forest Products says a provisional agreement has been reached with the United Steelworkers Union to end a strike that began just over seven months ago in the Vancouver Island operations.

A statement from the company says the deal still needs to be ratified, but the trade union negotiating committee has recommended recommending acceptance.

Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams says his community has been hit by the strike and the deal is already too late.

“For the first month or two people thought the deal would be completed, but when it reached the sixth, seventh and now the eighth month, that is absolutely unacceptable,” he says. “The domino effect it has on all coffee shops, supermarkets, restaurants – the entire service sector has had a devastating impact and has an effect here in Campbell River on the forest industry services sector,” he says.

RELATED: “See what people are going through”: the mayor of Port McNeil challenges the government to put an end to the forestry strike

Some of the communities hit hard by the strike also include Port McNeil, Port Hardy and Powell River.

Adams is optimistic that the agreement between the company and the United Steelworkers trade union will be ratified.

“We hope this is finally that deal and we have some stability in the coming years.

Mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers worked with the two parties, but booked out earlier this month, when both the union and the company said they were too far apart to reach a settlement.

The provincial government again appointed Thursday as a special mediator, giving them additional powers under labor law to reach a deal.

Don Demens, CEO of Western Forest Products, says in a statement that the past seven months have been challenging, but he is delighted “that through the efforts of all involved, we have been able to reach agreement.”