Provincial snowmobile festival for the end of February in Melfort | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The funds raised during the weekend events go to equipment used to maintain the 250 km snowmobile track in the northeast.

Registrations for riders are still accepted with the entire weekend package available for $ 100 per person. The weekend consists of a pizza supper and a Saddles and Steel game show and dance on Friday. Saturday offers breakfast, guided trail and banquet, prizes and a dance.

The banquet and the dance are also open to non-riders. All events are held at the Kerry Vickar Center. Banquet cards must be purchased in advance before 17 February. Dance tickets are available at the door.

Melfort organized the festival in 2010 and 2014 when they welcomed around 270 riders and they hope to see at least as many again this year.

“Whether you are a driver or not, you can participate and it is great entertainment this year,” Armstrong said. “We hope that people come out and support us so that we can continue to do what we do.”

Armstrong added feedback in previous years that was very positive about the events and facilities, so they are optimistic for another great weekend.

