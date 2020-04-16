Province tells hospitals not to transfer clients into lengthy-expression care residences

Post content continued

The province ramped up tests, surveillance and assist for extensive-expression care houses at a time when 50 percent the fatalities from COVID-19 in the province are in households where by the elderly live. The aged are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Among the worst outbreaks in the province is at Almonte’s State Haven extended-phrase care dwelling the place 18 citizens have died and 49 have analyzed favourable.

There are 15 COVID-19 outbreaks at extensive-time period care households and other establishments in Ottawa.

Even though some hospitals experienced planned to shift clients to long-time period care and retirement houses, Queensway Carleton Hospital is setting up to open 16 so-named ALC (alternate stage of treatment) beds at a Kanata hotel, the Fairfield Inn and Suites, if desired, explained spokesperson Ann Fuller.

“The option site would be staffed and appropriately retrofitted to meet up with the treatment requires of very low-acuity, low-threat ALC sufferers,” reported Fuller.

“The conclusion to move clients would be created with cautious thing to consider, with a aim on all those clients whose acute care requirements have been satisfied and who can be safely cared for in an alternate ecosystem.”

The website could accommodate up to 40 people, if essential, said Fuller.

