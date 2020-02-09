Province celebrates French immersion growth, while school division Regina sees problems paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The French immersion went from 11 percent of enrollment in 2015 to 13 percent now, and it is expected to be 15% by 2027.

With more students, there is more need for space, although Boldt said that this is a problem throughout the division. Every year the department grows by about 600 students, and currently French immersion students are about 78 of those.

“Growth is always a very positive thing for our school department. When you combine growth with capacity, it becomes a difficult matter for us. We now know that through our projections we grow every year by about a large primary or medium-sized high school, “said Boldt.

The division hopes for more money from the province to build new schools, and as soon as that happens, it must decide which French immersion can offer.

Teachers wanted

What is a problem specific to the French immersion program is a lack of teachers. Boldt said the division is having trouble recruiting enough teachers because there just isn’t enough.

“I think this is consistent with all the school divisions in our country,” he said. “Even in Quebec, they have difficulty recruiting French-speaking teachers.”

The division is trying different ways to seduce teachers.

“We’re constantly heading east, where most of our French immersion teachers come from, and recruiting at job fairs and so forth – and I think other school departments do the same,” Boldt said.

And he said the division board agreed to a scholarship program that would help with tuition fees for French immersion teachers who are willing to teach for the division when they graduate.

The lack of teachers and space has not yet had a real negative impact on the program.

“The difficulty of recruiting French immersion teachers has not yet reached the point where this has affected programming – not the class size (s), not the ability to allow anyone who wants to attend the French immersion program – whether it’s a single-track school or a dual-track school, “Boldt explained.

Growth has affected the organization of some schools, as the division sometimes has to move classes to fit in with the growing program.

It also influences the division’s future planning.

“It is central to our planning discussions, not just at primary schools but at our two French immersion schools,” said Boldt.

In addition to the two high schools in the public division of Regina, there are two single-track French immersion primary schools and five that are dual-track with French immersion and English.

Money matters

The increasing participation in French immersion education may also mean higher costs for the government.

According to the Ministry of Education, funding for teaching materials for French immersion is 33 percent higher than for non-immersion students and schools.

Funding of educational resources for divisions is around five percent of total funding.