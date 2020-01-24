Province aims for London trade deficit with $ 1M training boost

Instructor Corey Chambers shows Ontario’s labor minister Monte McNaughton how to drain a water pipe at the LiUNA training facility in southern London. McNughton was in town on Friday and announced nearly $ 1 million in funding for pre-internship programs in the city. (JONATHAN JUHA / The London Free Press)

The Ontario government is pumping nearly $ 1 million into pre-internship programs to reduce the shortage of skilled traders in London.

The money, unveiled on Friday in London, goes to four London-based training programs, creating 107 new pre-apprenticeships for construction workers, bricklayers, bakers and educational assistants.

“We need to inform more people about the opportunities that trade offers,” said labor minister, Monte McNaughton (PC-Lambton – Kent – Middlesex) during Friday’s announcement. “We also need to ensure that people get the skills they need to start a career in the profession.”

The province estimates that there are approximately 9,600 unfilled jobs in London and around 23,600 jobs in southwestern Ontario, mostly in the skilled professions.

The province also estimates that one in five jobs in Ontario will be trade-related in the next five years, so it is necessary to get more people into the trade, including young people, newcomers and those looking for a second career, McNaughton said.

“Those are payslips waiting to be picked up, but the workers are not there,” he said. “Companies have a hard time finding the employees they need.”

The money in London is part of a $ 20.8 million provincial effort to create pre-internship positions for around 1,800 people in Ontario.

The programs are free for participants, the province said.

And they offer people the tools they need to find a job, added Mike Ropp, training director for Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) Local 1059, who leads one of the four local training programs that are funded.

“It bridges that gap for someone who may not have much experience. . . and helps them get the basic skills, “he said.

London’s mayor, Ed Holder, said the money will help people struggling to find a job with staff, a major problem the city faced in the Free Press series Face It.

“We have a large number of people in their first years of work who do not work, and what we are trying to do is repair that disconnection so that we get those people looking for work and those employers who want to hire, together,” he said.

The metropolitan area of ​​the London census, which includes Strathroy, St. Thomas and parts of the provinces of Elgin and Middlesex, is experiencing a low and falling employment rate for people of working age. In 2018, the rate was 72.5 percent for people aged 25 to 64, down the list of Canadian urban areas.

The rate in London has been falling over the last 10 years, indicating that more and more people are just leaving staff, neither working nor looking for work.

More training options, such as those financed on Friday, are part of the solution to this problem according to this problem.

“One of the barriers to hiring staff is that people don’t have the skills to get to the staff, and this helps,” Holder said.

“And I would say with confidence that anyone who follows a trained trade training course has a 100 percent guarantee on a job and a well-paid job.”

