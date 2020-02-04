“Proud” Scott Sinclair opens About Time at Celtic

SCOTT SINCLAIR is now a former Celtic player, but the Englishman has stated how proud he is of representing the hoops for three and a half years.

The winger came in as one of Brendan Rodger’s first signing sessions at Aston Villa and never looked back.

Scotty came on the scene in Tynecastle as a substitute for the second half and scored the winner in a goal that might have been the catalyst for the invincible season.

During his spell at Celtic, the player never lost a domestic trophy that is incredible to think about.

His first season was magical, while he couldn’t sustain the high performance level in his second and third season – the statistics said the opposite.

He is a player who has carved out his own piece of Celtic history and will be remembered with pleasure at Celtic Park.

In a conversation with SunSport, Sinclair thought about his time:

“Winning the treble treble together with the team was really special.

“There is nothing better to do than write history for the club.

“I worked at Celtic for three and a half years, won everything above and got great support from the fans.

“That will always be such a proud time.

“Brendan Rodgers brought me in to produce goals and score

“It looks like I’ve had it all my career.

“I had him at Chelsea at youth team level, then he brought me to Swansea and we were promoted.

“Then he brought me to Celtic and I never looked back. He knew how to get the best out of me. “

Leaving Celtic in the January window to become a member of Preston would not have been easy, but he didn’t get the playing time under Neil Lennon, which he liked under Brendan Rodgers.

The midfielder scored his first goal for his new club this weekend.