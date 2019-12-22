Protesters in Hong Kong gather to support the Uighurs and come across the National Riot Police

Loading...

The Hong Kong riot police sprayed protesters in the heart of the city's financial district on Sunday to disperse the crowd after a largely peaceful rally to support China's ethnic Uyghurs became chaotic.

Dozens of police officers marched across a public square overlooking the Hong Kong harbor to face protesters hurling glass bottles and stones at them.

Earlier in the afternoon, more than 1,000 people had gathered and waved Uyghur flags and posters when they took part in the recent demonstration in more than six months of unrest.

A mixed crowd of young and old, dressed in black and wearing masks to protect their identities, believed signs of "Free Uyghur, Free Hong Kong" and "Fake Autonomy" in China for genocide. "

The protest comes after midfielder Mesut Ozil of the Arsenal football club in China caused a sensation after criticizing the country's policy towards the Muslim ethnic minority in the troubled northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Ozil, a German Muslim of Turkish descent, tweeted that Uyghurs were "warriors who oppose the persecution" and criticized both China's strong hand in Xinjiang and the relative silence of the Muslims in response.

"I think fundamental freedom and independence should exist for everyone, not just Hong Kong," said a 41-year-old woman with a last name, Wong, who took part in the protests with her husband.

United Nations experts and activists say that since 2017, at least 1 million Uighurs and members of other predominantly Muslim minority groups have been detained in Xinjiang camps as part of a campaign condemned by the U.S. and other countries.

Beijing says it offers vocational training to stamp out separatism and teach new skills. It denies any abuse by Uyghurs.

The Hong Kong protests are in their seventh month, albeit in a relative lull at the end of the year. Many residents are upset by what they see as Chinese interference in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies the interference and is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula that was introduced at the time, and blames foreign forces for causing unrest.

On Saturday, the riot police from Hong Kong stormed into several shopping centers and arrested protesters who urged their demands the weekend before Christmas.

The police's tough crackdown on demonstrations and the frequent use of tear gas have angered many demonstrators, whose demands include full democracy and an independent investigation into perceived police brutality.

The protests that started in June have driven Hong Kong's economy into recession. Retailers and businesses have been hard hit as tourists stay away due to traffic disruptions.

City finance minister Paul Chan said on his blog on Sunday that if the market conditions do not improve, there may be a wave of business closings in the new year.

"Many companies are now gritting their teeth and trying to keep their businesses going," he said, hoping the violence would stop.

