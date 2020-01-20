Protesters clash with security forces as violence in Lebanon escalates

The Lebanese capital Beirut was shaken after nearly 400 injuries, the hardest to complain of since the anti-government protests broke out more than three months ago.

Protesters threw stones at security forces who fired tear gas and water cannons to hold back the crowds that had fallen on the streets near Parliament on Sunday.

President Michel Aoun remained defiant despite the protesters’ repeated calls for a complete overhaul of the country’s sects political system.

Despite the multi-hour struggle on Saturday, which is considered the worst night of violence since the largely peaceful rallies broke out on October 17, there are no signs of an end to the demonstration.

My pictures of police officers firing tear gas directly at demonstrators.

– Hassan Chamoun (@HassanChamoun) January 18, 2020

“We are not afraid. This is all for our future and our children,” said the shoemaker Bassam Taleb.

“The country is frozen. The state does nothing; You are a bunch of thieves. And if you have money in the bank, you can’t even get a hundred dollars out of it, ”Taleb said.

At least 377 people were injured on both sides in the clashes on Saturday, according to victims of the Lebanese Red Cross and civil defense. According to the Lebanese security forces, 142 police officers were injured.

An injured protester is removed from the construction site after security forces intervene. Photo: Getty

The masses shouted “Revolution” as they poured onto the streets on Sunday.

Young men threw stones at security guards. Some tried to climb over barbed wire and fences to storm a heavily barricaded part of central Beirut, which includes parliament. A man pushed the police over the barriers with a pole.

Security forces urged people to remain calm, otherwise they would be forced to ward them off.

But even the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on October 29 could not suppress the protests, since the Lebanese politicians have since failed to reach agreement on a new government or an economic bailout.

As the country plunges deeper into the economic crisis, anger over the rulers who have dominated since the civil war from 1975 to 1990 spread.

The demonstrators accuse politicians of widespread corruption and mismanagement in a country where one of the world’s largest debt ratios has accumulated.

People turned their anger on the banks – which restricted access to savings – and smashed the facade of the banking association on Saturday evening.

The Lebanese pound has lost almost half its value, dollar shortages have pushed prices up, and confidence in the banking system has collapsed.

