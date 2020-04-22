Protesters carrying weapons took to the streets to demand an end to the locking up of the US corona virus – The Scottish Sun

9

Masked and armed protesters gather to demand an end to the US lockdown.

Demonstrations were held in cities throughout the US when President Donald Trump promised to stop all immigration to defeat the coronavirus.

Armed and masked protesters took to the streets to protest against locking up the US coronavirus. Credit: AP: Associated Press

They were among hundreds of people at a rally in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Credit: AP: Associated Press

They accuse officials of exaggerating the scale of the pandemic and insist that orders to stay at home paralyze the economy and have spent 22 million of their jobs.

Democratic governor Tom Wolf has promised to veto a bill that will force him to reopen some businesses.

Retired truck driver Mark Cooper, 66, calculates: “All of the projections are wrong, but we still tell people to stay at home and businesses close.

“This is not quarantine, this is tyranny.”

But Yetta Timothy, 43, who was part of a retaliatory protest, said the nursing home where she worked had lost many patients.

“They are dying, every day of my life on the line,” he said.

“I just can’t believe all this happened, that they want to go back to work.”

In Cheyenne, Wyoming, protesters prayed in front of the state building.

After marches in several states over the weekend, there were also protests in California when it emerged that Kentucky saw a surge in the death of Covid-19 after anti-lockdown there.

National security advisor Robert O’Brien said Trump’s ban aims to “prioritize the health of the American people during this crisis”.

The US death toll is more than 43,000.

Protesters accuse officials of exaggerating the scale of the pandemic and paralyzing the economy. Credit: AP: Associated Press

Demonstration is a reaction to the closure mandated by the state for businesses that are not important because of coronavirus Credit: AP: Associated Press

Yesterday Donald Trump vowed to stop all immigration to the US to fight the corona virus and ‘protect jobs’ Credit: EPA

