Protesters are marching in Lebanon to reject new government

BEIRUT – Hundreds of Lebanese marched through the streets of the capital and the most important northern city on Saturday to reject a new government with the name of tackling an economic crisis, which they believe lacks a popular mandate.

The new government mentioned in January came after weeks of political stalemate and amidst national protests while Lebanon struggled with an unprecedented economic crisis.

Supported by the two most important blocks in parliament, the government is waiting for a vote of confidence, which it is likely to get. But protesters say the government is an extension of traditional political parties that they have identified as corrupt.

“We are here today and every day … not to say confidence,” said a demonstrator who read a joint explanation for the rallies. It said the demonstrators would not give a new chance “to those who robbed them of their dreams, impoverished them, migrated to migrate them and humiliate them.” They vowed to maintain pressure on a ruling class “that controls decision making and resources.”

The national protests of Lebanon broke out on October 17 after a summer of dissatisfaction with a collapsing economy and a budget cut. The protests, fueled by proposals for new taxes, turned into demands for the ruling elite to give up.

The ruling class of Lebanon has had power since the end of the civil war of 1975-90, including some of its warlords. Protesters accuse them of maladministration of the wealth of Lebanon and of widespread corruption.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s new 20-member government was announced at the end of January, but protests continued.

In recent weeks, demonstrations have become violent as frustration increases. Security forces and demonstrators clashed outside the parliament and the central bank in field battles in which hundreds were wounded. Rights groups denounced the use of rubber bullets by security forces to disperse the crowd. In the past week, security forces erected explosion walls around parliament and other government buildings, closed them off to protesters and turned central Beirut into a reinforced security zone.

On Saturday, protesters marched through the streets of Beirut and Tripoli, in the north, with banners against corruption and declared “no confidence” in the new government. They stopped at the central bank, the Ministry of Finance and the Banking Association before they reached central Beirut. The protesters gathered through the walls of explosion outside the parliament and the government building before they spread peacefully.

Lebanon has one of the highest public debts in the world and represents more than 150% of gross domestic product. Growth has fallen sharply and the budget deficit reached 11% of GDP in 2 018 as economic activity slowed and the transfers of Lebanese living abroad shrank.

The national currency, which has been pegged to the dollar since 1997, has lost about 60% of its value in recent weeks, leading to a run on banks that responded with withdrawals and transfer limits.

The corresponding press