Protesters are demanding that Iranian leaders stop after the military admits they hit the plane

DUBAI (Reuters) – On Sunday, protests broke out in Iran for a second day, putting pressure on the leadership after the military admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian airliner when Tehran feared US air strikes.

“They lie that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here,” a group of demonstrators in front of a university in Tehran sang video clips posted on Twitter.

The posts showed other demonstrators in front of a second university and a group of demonstrators marching to Azadi Square (Freedom Square) in Tehran. The videos also showed protests in other cities.

Some state-run media reported on the university’s protests after Saturday’s demonstrations were sparked by Iran’s announcement that the Ukrainian plane mistakenly dropped the military on Wednesday and killed all 176 on board.

Tehrans said Reuters police were deployed to the capital on Sunday when public rage emerged after days of the military’s refusal to bear the guilt issued when Canada and the United States said a missile had it Airplane shot down.

The riot police fired tear gas on Saturday at thousands of demonstrators in the capital, many of whom had sung “Death to the Dictator” to direct their anger at the Islamic Republic’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Apologize and step back,” the moderate Iranian daily Etemad wrote in a headline on Sunday.

The recent increase in anger is increasing the challenges for the authorities, who launched a bloody crackdown in November to suppress protests. The leadership is also fighting to keep the paralyzed economy alive under the severe US sanctions.

US President Donald Trump tweeted: “To the leaders of Iran – DON’T KILL YOUR PROTESTER. Thousands of you have already been killed or detained and the world is watching.”

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down a few minutes after taking off in Tehran on Wednesday when the Iranian armed forces came on alert for reprisals against the United States. Many were Iranians with dual citizenship, 57 had a Canadian passport.

‘REVENGE’

The Iranian president said it was a “catastrophic mistake” and apologized. However, a high-ranking commander in the Revolutionary Guard increased public anger when he said he told the authorities the same day the crash that an Iranian missile had hit the plane.

The Guard’s supreme commander, Hossein Salami, said, “We are more upset about the incident than anyone else,” the state media said. Another commander said Iran had no intention of hiding the matter.

But others said Iran’s enemies, a term commonly used for Washington and its allies, would take advantage of the incident.

“Iran’s enemies want to take revenge on the guards for a military mistake,” said Ali Shirazi, Khamenei’s representative to the Quds Force, an elite unit of the guards.

Britain said its ambassador to Iran was briefly detained on Saturday, which Iranian media said is due to the fact that it sparked protests. The envoy said he attended a plane victim vigil.

Iran had summoned him on Sunday while state media said members of the Basij militia had gathered outside the mission and called for the “treacherous message” to be closed.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the arrest, saying that Iran could “continue its march to pariah status … or take steps to alleviate tensions,” with diplomacy.

“CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY”

The protests in Iran followed an increase in tensions between Iran and the United States, which withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear pact with the world powers in 2018 and tightened sanctions.

On January 3, a US drone attack in Iraq killed the well-known Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who is responsible for building the Iranian network of regional proxy armies in Iraq and beyond. Tehran responded to missile attacks on US targets in Iraq.

No U.S. soldiers were killed, but in the tense hours afterwards, the Ukrainian Boeing 737 was released for take-off from Tehran airport and crashed by an accidentally fired rocket.

“It is not a human error. This is a crime against humanity,” wrote Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s overt Shah, on Twitter. “Khamenei and his regime should go.”

At the November protests, demonstrators sang slogans to support him. His father died in exile in 1980.

Iranian lawmakers praised the commanders of the elite force for admitting the mistake, according to Fars, a news agency believed to be close to the guards, a parallel military to protect the theocratic system.

Iranian officials attempted to portray the air disaster as a second blow to a grieving nation after Soleimani’s death in a US drone attack.

The commander’s funeral had led to large public gatherings, which the authorities described as a sign of national unity. But the emotions were quickly overshadowed and the demonstrators on Saturday tore up pictures of the general killed.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai; writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Pravin Char)