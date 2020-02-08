Protester dressed as celery thrown out of Kerry’s polling station

A woman disguised as celery was thrown out of a polling station in County Kerry.

The woman tried to accompany TD Danny Healy Rae when he was voting in Kilgarvan.

The PETA protester carried a sign that reads: “Climate change is real. Become a vegan. “

The animal welfare organization said the protest is aimed at acknowledging politics and fighting the “massive contribution” of animal husbandry to climate change.

A woman dressed as celery in front of a polling station in County Kerry.

PETA director Elisa Allen said: “The meat industry kills animals while destroying our planet.”

“With historic droughts, floods, and forest fires around the world, PETA is asking politicians and the public to no longer ignore the link between animal husbandry and catastrophic climate change – and to become vegan before it’s too late.”

Reference to a large study that warns this massive reduction in meat consumption needed to mitigate some of the effects of climate change, the charity said a global shift to veganism is needed.

The paper itself called for a shift towards a “flexible” diet – with the goal of consuming 75% less beef, 90% less pork and half of the eggs.

At the time it was released, Healy Rae claimed to be a vegetarian I’ve never worked a hard day in their lives.

PETA is also calling for a switch to veganism to end animal suffering in the meat, egg and dairy industries.