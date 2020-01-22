Protest messages shared in lunar new year packages in Hong Kong

The anti-government protests of Hong Kong give a new twist to a new lunar year tradition.

Every year, adults hand out red packets filled with cash to children and young single adults. Messages printed on it generally convey wishes for prosperity and happiness, but artist Jason Kwan has designed rubber stamps for those who want to add a political message.

Kwan says that stamping the packages can be therapeutic for those who participated in the protests and offer a sense of participation. Many of the printed messages come from the protest movement, which expresses a desire for more democracy or an investigation into alleged police violence.

“Although a rubber stamp can convey relatively little in terms of details and information, I think the rubber stamps can evoke the memories of the Hong Kongers who have experienced this,” Kwan said.

The Lunar New Year holiday is the most important on the Chinese calendar and falls on Saturday this year.

Hong Kong protests began in June against proposed extradition legislation that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to stand trial on mainland China. The bill was withdrawn, but the demonstrations were extended to other demands, fueled by the distrust of the central government in Beijing governed by the Communist Party.

Artistic elements have accompanied the protests, from tattoos with a protest theme to “Lennon Wall” displays of street art with posters, graffiti and collages of sticky notes.

Kwan has been incorporating protest themes into his work for some time. He said he hopes to use the stamps to record specific incidents and promote the goals of the movement.

Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 from the British colonial regime, but it was promised that certain rights were not granted to the mainland. Many in Hong Kong believe that those rights are being eroded by Beijing.

The corresponding press