Protection of "digital expression" could be improved in Wyoming

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Legislative Assembly plans to provide new protections for "digital expression" in the state.

Online communication would not be allowed to "serve as the sole basis for any criminal responsibility based on the use of this digital expression by another person", proposes a bill which will be examined in 2020.

It would also offer protections to anyone hosting information on computer systems.

"Hosting or storing a digital expression on a computer, computer network or computer system in Wyoming in a way that does not otherwise constitute a crime or that subjects the person hosting it or stores the digital expression for criminal responsibility under the Wyoming Penal Code should not serve the sole basis of any criminal responsibility based on the use of this digital expression by another person, "clarifies the proposal .

The bill is sponsored by the Interim Judicial Joint Committee of the Legislative Assembly.

The Wyoming Legislative Assembly's 2020 budget session is scheduled for February 10.