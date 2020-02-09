Protection against bait from human traffickers

VATICAN CITY –

Pope Francis urged internet-based companies on Sunday to be vigilant to prevent traffickers from using electronic communications to catch victims.

Francis said in his speech on Sunday in front of the public in St. Peter’s Square that the “plague” of human trafficking “exploits the weakest”. He said research has shown that criminal organizations use “the most modern means of communication to captivate their victims of deception.”

The Pope said there was a need to educate people about the “healthy” use of modern technology, and “providers of such electronic services must live up to their responsibilities.”

Jobs posted on the internet have sometimes turned out to be tricks to outsmart people who respond to prostitution, slave labor, or other forms of exploitation.

Migrants have traveled to wealthy countries, have their passports confiscated by people smugglers and have been forced into prostitution or other illegal activities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.