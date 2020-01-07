'Protect yourself', breaching the law does not get a quick solution: lawyer

Loading...

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The findings of the federal privacy commissioner on border security breaching the law do not mean that changes are imminent, according to a local lawyer.

On Tuesday, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien discovered that the Canadian Border Services Agency has broken the law when investigating devices at the border. This included in particular the viewing of travelers’ mobile phones and laptops.

Vancouver immigration lawyer Richard Kurland explains that this is not surprising.

“The report rightly points out that technology has the upper hand, in a kind of surveillance capitalism. Large companies use technology. Between the cracks are individual privacy rights, “he tells NEWS 1130.” The difficulty is that technology is developing, companies are exploiting technology, the government is far behind and the legal system is behind the government. “

He advises everyone to protect themselves when they travel across the border, because the federal government cannot follow all searches.

“Take unused computer devices, mobile phones or laptops with you. If you fail to do that, you honestly don’t blame anyone, except you, “he says, adding the device search rules is too complex for a quick fix.

“There is no secret sauce; magic recipe, when it comes to large government or border crossings. These are sort of, retrieve information, free of permission zones. “

When it comes to finding a long-term solution, Kurland says he wants an ombudsperson to investigate complaints about border agents.

“One of the largest law enforcement agencies in all of Canada – CBSA – still goes without the public interest of control,” he says.

The CBSA has agreed to make various policy changes to better respect privacy.

With files from the Canadian press.