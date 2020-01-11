Protect your house from the cold while you sunbathe

There is nothing more than these sub-zero temperatures to make you decide to book a holiday to a warmer climate.

Before you leave, make sure you have covered your bases to protect your home from the cold with these travel tips from Darren MacDonald, regional operations manager at Reliance.

Checking the oven: “If you have not done this yet, schedule an oven check to make sure your oven is working properly. A qualified technician can ensure that burners and filters are clean and dust-free and confirm that the oven is working safely.”

Temperature regulation: “Thermostats must be set lower (approximately: 16C or 60F) to save energy. Do not set your thermostat below 15 ° C to prevent damage to your oven and to prevent pipes and appliances from freezing. “

Spoiler alert: “Clean your perishable food fridge before leaving town.”

Remove the plug from the socket: “Disconnect small appliances (ie computers, toaster ovens, coffee makers, etc.) to prevent you from using energy while you are away and protect them from power surges in the event of a power outage in the winter. An automatic timer for lighting can help energy while saving the impression that someone is at home. “

Between the pipes: “Shutting off the main water supply can mean the difference between a small drop and a large flood. Pipes and all other water equipment must also be drained. Once the main water supply has been shut off, you can easily open the taps at high and low points throughout the house. Do not drain the boiler. If you have a gas boiler, make sure that it is switched off when you turn off the water in your house. “

Relax: “Enjoy those sunrises in Arizona, sunsets in California and Mexican beaches.”