Protect your computer or laptop

Gone are the days when households only had one PC. There is a possibility that everyone in their home has their own PC or laptop as well as a smartphone. Buy McAfee AntiVirus Plus once and you have a license for all of these systems. This is a significant bonus for anti-virus software that is not absolutely foolproof.

At around $ 62 a year, McAfee AntiVirus Plus is more expensive than most others, but still reasonably priced if you use it across systems. The scan takes a long time compared to the competition and can reliably detect most threats. Similarly, the built-in firewall automatically detects most threats without you having to make any settings (unless you want to, of course). A vulnerability check also alerts you to tasks that may have fallen by the wayside, such as: B. installing critical updates.

When it comes to blocking URLs, things start to falter. McAfee AntiVirus Plus is simply not up to date here. There are many suspicious URLs missing, but it is good for detecting dubious files when they get this far.

In an unusual way, McAfee offers a unique promise: if your PC is infected with a virus, a McAfee security expert remotely accesses your computer to remove it. If they fail, you will receive a full refund. Of course, it is better not to get infected at all, but it is a sign of McAfee’s confidence that you and your family can be protected from threats.

Elsewhere, there are iOS and Android apps that give you additional peace of mind. The iOS app is quite rudimentary and only offers backup, encryption and device tracking functions instead of anti-virus tools. However, the Android app comes with antivirus, URL blocking, cleanup tools, and a remote lock. To defend McAfee, the differences in both tools are explained by locking iOS. There is also support for Mac apps that work just as well as the PC version.

In any case, McAfee AntiVirus Plus hardly slows down the system on which it is installed and reminds you in detail why the investment is worthwhile. The ability to use a program on multiple devices is a great help in simplifying security issues at home and is also very effective.

