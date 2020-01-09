Prosecutors say the judge is too lenient for the man who has planned bombings

Loading...

CHICAGO – Federal prosecutors in Chicago say a judge was too flexible in sentencing a man to 16 years in prison to detonate a car outside a busy bar.

In a court that was made public on Thursday, prosecutors are asking the 7th American Circuit Court of Appeals to abandon the punishment Adel Daoud handed over last year by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman. Assistant American attorney Georgia Alexakis claims that Coleman has wrongly characterized Daoud’s attempt to bomb the inner city bar in 2012 as “immunity, braggadocio, and” what teenage boys do. ” “

Prosecutors asked for a 40-year prison sentence for Adel Daoud, who made an Alford plea in November 2018.

Planning for the murder of hundreds of innocent people is not “what teenage boys do,” Alexakis says in the 66-page letter. “People of any age can appreciate the seriousness of a plan to detonate a 1000-pound car bomb that can kill hundreds, and the criminal justice system cannot occur otherwise.”

In imposing the punishment on Daoud last May, Coleman criticized the FBI for seeming to benefit from Daoud’s extreme immunity. Prosecutors announced plans to appeal the sentence a month later. The moment they announced plans to appeal, defender Thomas Durkin called the movement “cruel, foolish, and stupid.”

Daoud, from the suburb of Hillside in Chicago, was arrested in September 2012 in an FBI stab after pressing a button on a remote control that he believed would cause a car bomb powerful enough to cover much of destroy the block. Secret agents had delivered the fake bomb to Daoud, who was then 18 and told him it would kill hundreds of people.

Daoud’s trial was often delayed by his outbursts in court. Coleman considered Daoud temporarily mentally unfit for the trial in 2016 and concluded that he sincerely believed that Illuminati and other shadowy figures were out to get him.

Daoud, 26, is serving his sentence in a federal prison in Kentucky.

The corresponding press