WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Attorney General asked a judge on Tuesday to sentence President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to up to six months in prison.

“It is clear that the accused did not learn his lesson. He acted as if the law did not apply to him and as if there were no consequences for his actions,” the prosecutor wrote in a court case.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about interactions with Russia’s ambassador to the United States in the weeks before he took office.

The prosecutor originally recommended Flynn a mild sentence, who agreed to work with former Special Representative Robert Mueller in the 2016 elections. They reversed this stance on Tuesday, saying Flynn had instead tried to thwart an investigation into his former business partner Bijan Rafiekian.

Flynn’s lawyers urged US district judge Emmet Sullivan to drop the case entirely, alleging widespread wrongdoing by the prosecutors and the FBI. Sullivan rejected each of these claims in December.

Prosecutors said these arguments showed that Flynn was not responsible for lying to federal agents, which could lead a court to issue a longer sentence.

Flynn’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, called the prosecutor’s recommendation “disgusting” in an email statement, saying they were trying to punish the former lieutenant general of the Army “for not lying to her in the Rafiekian trial”.

Flynn is one of several adjutants and advisors who were convicted in Müller’s investigation. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 28.

(Reporting by Brad Heath and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)