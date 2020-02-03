Prosecutors: Racine man decided to “put down” the fat pig because of problems with obtaining permits

RACINE – Misdemeanor allegations of animal abuse – intentional or negligent violation, and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon were filed on Monday, February 3 against a racist prosecutor said he had shot his big belly, Chester, with a revolver in an attempt to “Drop Chester” after encountering difficulties in obtaining a pet license.

Justin McKenna was charged with the incident that took place on Sunday, February 2 in a house on Kewaunee Street near Lincoln Street in Racine.

The police responded to that house for a report of shots fired inside and found a mother and three children visibly upset. The woman indicated that her husband, McKenna, had been drinking and there was a fight over Chester and the fact that they didn’t have the right papers to keep it. The woman told the investigators that McKenna went up and down again, after which she heard a shot and Chester cried. After hearing a few more shots, she said she had taken the children outside.

The criminal complaint said responding officers found Chester alive – with dried blood and a small wound on his ear. Researchers also found a .22 revolver.

According to prosecutors, McKenna told the investigators that he decided to put down Chester because of the difficulty of getting him a permit. He indicated that he believed the gun was not working properly, and “after several rounds and Chester not dead,” he put the gun back up.

He noted that he drank 12 Miller Genuine Draft beers that evening, the complaint said.

McKenna appeared his first appearance in court Monday – where the cash bond was set at $ 2500, and he pleaded not guilty. A status conference was scheduled for April 14.

