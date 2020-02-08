Prosecutors mock Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli in case of federal bribery

Prosecutors mock Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli for claiming that the government withheld evidence that did not exist in their federal bribery case, according to a new report.

Loughlin and Giannulli claimed in a court in January that the US attorney’s office deliberately hid an interview that proved that they were donating to the University of Southern California and did not pay it off when they received a $ 50,000 check at the university’s athletics department TMZ reported.

Prosecutors claim that the payment was between $ 500,000 they used to bribe university officials to admit their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli.

In a sarcastic response, they said the January claim by the Loughlin-Giannullis that the government was hiding witnesses that their “donation” was fake, and noted that the alleged confirmator was not interviewed until after their arrest.

“The government has broad powers, but these do not include mental telepathy or time travel. The government cannot release witness statements until the witnesses have made them, “they wrote. “The couple argued not guilty in the matter.”

