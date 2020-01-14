Prosecutors are prosecuting owners of 61 animals

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Prosecutors are planning to prosecute a woman who had 61 animals removed from their home last week.

“We are reviewing the charges,” Natrona District Attorney Dan Itzen told the Casper Star Tribune on Monday.

He declined to provide details, but said that the allegations were related to cruelty to animals.

The 45 dogs, 15 rabbits and a pregnant cat were removed from the house on Thursday, the Casper police said. Police originally said 62 animals were removed, but later said that this was a mistake.

On December 26, 2019, animal welfare officers answered a call for an animal problem in a home on Boles Road in Natrona County. Officials found dozens of animals in “extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect on the property.”

“After several attempts to help the owner come up with a plan to improve animal care, animal welfare officers received a search warrant for the property,” a statement said Thursday.

The search warrant was served on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The officers worked over three hours to find and rescue the animals on the property.

The animals are cared for in the Metro Animal Shelter, but cannot be adopted. The homeowner still owns the animals and that won’t change if she doesn’t give up her property or a court intervenes, Itzen said.

CPD Animal Protection Officers, also known as Metro Animal Control Officers, are employees of

the Casper Police Department. Metro Animal Services is a service provided by the Casper Police Department for the city of Casper and the surrounding towns, municipalities and areas of Natrona County.

