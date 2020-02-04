Prosecutor: Milwaukee man, 3 “friends”, kidnapped 13-year-old boy, demanded “$ 10K ransom”

MILWAUKEE – Charges were filed on January 23 against a Milwaukee man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old boy on January 5 – and prosecutors said three of his own friends were also involved in the alleged quick money plan to earn.

The crime happened the day before the victim’s 14th birthday.

Isiah Pickens, 20, the brother of two of the so-called friends of the 13-year-old victim, faces multiple criminal prosecutions:

As a party to a crime, hostages take usual crime

Theft (use of force), as a party to a crime, usual crime

False imprisonment, as a party to a crime, usual crime

Physical abuse of a child, as a party to a crime, ordinary crime

Flight for an officer, the usual crime repeater

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on January 5 to a neighborhood near 66th Street and Hope Avenue to investigate a kidnapping. A woman told officers that her son had been kidnapped and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of $ 10,000. The mother told officers that her son had met friends around 4 p.m. – and that was the last time she saw him.

The complaint indicated shortly before 5 p.m. that the mother received a phone call from her son. The teenager said to his mother: “He was kidnapped and taped.” After the conversation was interrupted, the mother received “a series of phone calls from a blocked number.” The unknown man on the other hand told her: “If you think I’m playing, listen to this.” The complaint said the mother heard “what she believed when someone got hit.” The complaint said the mother gave the phone to her brother – and the person on the other line “again demanded that they put $ 10,000 under the slide in the park at 74th Street and Ruby Avenue within an hour. The subject promised to release the teenager as soon as he had the money.”

When the police filed an investigation at the telephone company on the blocked telephone number, she heard that the number was Isiah Pickens – the brother of two friends of the victim.

The complaint said their mother spoke to the police after people knocked on her door. She heard them say, “They have abducted our son and your sons.” The mother described to check what both boys were wearing. The two boys returned home shortly before 8 p.m.

One of the boys told officers that “he played basketball in Dineen Park, stopped a black SUV and the rear passenger asked if they wanted to play ball.” He got out, aimed a gun at them, and told them not to run and get in the car. “The boy claimed:” they were all tied to their wrists and eyes with duct tape – with the tape around their heads and across the bridge of their nose. ‘even described in detail what the suspects wore. He said “they had been driving around for about an hour before they went to Graceland Cemetery.” The boy told the police when three people got out of the SUV, he and the other boy left “and heard gunshots as they ran.” The boy told the police “He lost his cell at the cemetery while running. He further claimed that they were running and hitting behind a garage “before going to a gas station to charge the other boy’s phone.

According to the criminal complaint, officers noted that the boy “had no marks on him at all to indicate that he had tied duct tape around his head, wrists, or ankles.” They also stopped at the gas station – and found no evidence that the boys had stopped there.

The complaint said that the second boy was interviewed three times by the police, but the police confronted him with “countless lies and inconsistencies in his story.” Later, the police became aware that the second boy, who was arrested for an unrelated infringement, was not abducted. The boy told the police the first boy and “Pickens set up the whole kidnapping for ransom hoping to get money.”

Explanation of the teenage victim

The police interviewed the teenage victim on January 10. He indicated on the day he was kidnapped, he received a text from his friend that “he went to the store” and that the teenager had to go with him. The teenage victim met the two aforementioned boys and they “observed a dark blue SUV parked on the side of the road.” All three got into the SUV. The teenager later identified the driver as “Izzy” – or Pickens.

The teenager told the police that he, Pickens, and the other two were driving to a Walmart. The teenager and one of the other boys remained in the vehicle – while Pickens and the other boy went inside. When everyone was back in the vehicle, the teenage victim asked to be taken home, but the complaint said, “Pickens told him to stop at Graceland Cemetery first.” Once at the cemetery, the complaint said the two boys “stopped” the duct tape and Pickens instructed them to stick duct tape, the teenage victim. The teenage victim thought they were joking, but “Pickens started beating him in the face.” The complaint said that after the victim’s hands, mouth and eyes were taped, Pickens and the other two boys “went through his pockets and stole his phone, $ 30 and a charger. He could not see who stole his property, but Pickens held the bulk of the conversation. “

The teenage victim told the police that he “could hear Pickens calling his mother and demanding $ 10,000 or else he would kill him. (The teenage victim) was scared because he knew they had a gun.”

The complaint indicated that the teenage victim was later at the Diamond Inn Motel on W. Fond du Lac Avenue. The complaint said that Pickens and one of the boys ran away – and he was left alone in the vehicle. The teenage victim stated: “He was sweating from being stuck in the back of the car, and the tape was coming loose.” Eventually he was able to free himself and run home.

SUV used in abduction recovered

The criminal complaint said the SUV used in the abduction was found in the Diamond Inn. Researchers found items of evidence, including ‘a roll of silver duct tape, a roll of black electrical tape, a face mask, used electrical tape, used silver duct tape, white medical masks and white rope. In addition, a Wisconsin Quest card with the name Isiah Pickens was found in the front center cup holder. “

Arrest of Pickens

The complaint said early on Friday, January 17, police in marked squadrons observed an SUV near 29th Street and Burleigh Street – and recognized Pickens behind the wheel. The complaint said the driver was “speed while recklessly driving the red light on North 27th Street and almost causing an accident with another vehicle, and Pickens drove the wrong way down North 21st Street and drove over the sidewalk.” chase by Pickens police “reached speeds of 80 miles per hour” and lasted nearly three miles. It ended “when the vehicle collided with a traffic light pole” on 20th and Keefe. Pickens ran away from the stage – but was eventually taken into custody.

On January 18, the criminal complaint said that Pickens had done an interview with the police. He said, “he had no role in the kidnapping, but that he knew about it.”

Pickens first appeared in court on Tuesday, February 4. The cash bond loan was set at $ 75,000 – and Pickens would appear on February 11 for a preliminary hearing.

