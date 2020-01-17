Propose new report Horizon: Zero Dawn is on the way to the PC

A new report from Kotaku has a critically acclaimed exclusive PS4 title heading to the PC, and this game is called Horizon: Zero Dawn.

As Jason Schrier reports, the news comes directly from three people who are familiar with Sony’s plans. Everyone spoke anonymously as it is confidential messages. When Kotaku reached for an official response from Sony, he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a bold move for Sony, as they were primarily opposed to moving their exclusive products to a platform other than one from Sony. On the other hand, Microsoft is actively looking for the PC platform because it believes the more people play the game, the better. If Sony actually releases Horizon: Zero Dawn for PC, it will be the first major exclusive title to appear on another platform.

Death Stranding is due to be released on the PC later this year. However, the game was funded by Sony and was not bought exclusively by Sony. Guerilla Games is owned by Sony and Horizon: Zero Dawn is an exclusive title for the PS4 platform. There are some similarities between the two companies, but that’s the main difference between them.

Horizon: Zero Dawn is now exclusively available for the PS4. However, this could change relatively soon. Would you be happy if Sony immersed in the PC community? Do you want to see Zero Dawn on the PC platform? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Kotaku