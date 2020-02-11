Proposals to ban fracking could harm democrats in key countries: NPR

Olivia Freiwald, 20, of the New Hampshire Youth Movement and Sunrise Movement on the main campus of the University of New Hampshire. She is partly committed to Bernie Sanders because he promises to ban fracking.

Climate change is a major issue in the Democratic primary, and some candidates have taken relatively aggressive political positions, including the promise to ban hydraulic breakage. However, some Democrats fear that moderate voters in key swing countries may be persuaded to re-elect President Trump next November.

Fracking is a controversial drilling technology that, together with horizontal drilling, has triggered a major oil and gas boom. President Trump often brags about it during the election campaign, even though the boom began long before he became president.

While the president largely rejects the effects of climate change, the Democrats have made dealing with the issue a key element of their energy and environmental platforms.

Last September Elizabeth Warren tweeted that she would “ban fracking – anywhere”. Bernie Sanders spoke about the ban on fracking during his 2016 presidential election. For both fracking is an element of their support for a comprehensive “Green New Deal”.

Sanders’ environmental platform is one of the reasons why volunteers from the New Hampshire Youth Movement at six locations asked students to choose the US Senator from neighboring Vermont. The organization is affiliated to the Sunrise Movement youth climate group, which Sanders supports.

Twenty-year-old volunteer Olivia Freiwald from Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, holds the clipboard in her hand and says that she took a year off from studying at Tufts University to start a full-time campaign. Recently at the University of New Hampshire, she dismissed concerns that Sander’s environmental policies could alienate moderate voters and help re-elect Trump in swing states.

“I literally have this question all the time, especially from people in my parents’ generation,” she says. Freiwald says those who ask are “hyper obsessed” with finding a candidate who can beat Trump, but she believes there are bigger issues like climate change.

“I only hear that they are afraid, and I hear that they do not know the full extent of the crisis we are facing.” Scientists warn that CO2 emissions must be reduced drastically and quickly to avoid the worst effects of climate change. For Freiwald and her colleagues, the solution is a complete transition from fossil fuels.

The oil industry has taken note of it. Advertisements by the American Petroleum Institute point out the environmental benefits of using natural gas to generate electricity, as it emits about half of its carbon emissions as coal. Other advertisements specifically urge voters to oppose fracking bans.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a study that predicts the loss of jobs that would result in a ban on fracking. “In the first five years, you will lose 19 million jobs nationwide,” said Marty Durbin, president of the Chamber’s Global Energy Institute.

The study predicts job losses far beyond oil and gas. Proponents of fracking bans, however, imagine a completely different future with a strong increase in jobs in the field of renewable energies.

Durbin and others in the oil industry are not trying to change activists’ minds. Instead, they focus on moderate and lively voters who could decide on the next elections in a narrowly divided country.

“The majority of voters understand our need for energy itself, for affordability, reliability and cleanliness,” says Durbin.

In a swing state like Pennsylvania, a major gas producer, fracking and energy are important issues. Even a small fraction of the voters wavered in one way or another, which could change the election.

“The 20 votes in Pennsylvania in 2016 were voted by approximately 44,000 votes or less than 1% of the voters in this race,” said Chris Borick, professor of political science and director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion.

He believes that the impact of a candidate’s relatively aggressive environmental policies should not be underestimated.

With all of the focus on climate change among the most committed Democrats – it was the second most important issue for caucus visitors in Iowa – moderate and lively voters pay less attention.

“Energy and climate problems are not among the top issues that voters consider to be a top priority,” said Borick.

In a suburb of Philadelphia, Meeta Patel is a good example of this. She voted for Trump in 2016 and before that for Barack Obama. So far, she has been undecided in this election year.

“I want to be sure,” says Patel, “who is the other candidate I’m comparing Trump to.”

When asked how a candidate’s opinion on fracking affects her choice, Patel thinks more about the cost of health insurance and her son’s college education.