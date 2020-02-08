Proponents: sun is on the roof on solar energy if the compensation percentage drops

SALT LAKE CITY – Rocky Mountain Power proposes to reduce the compensation percentage for new customers on the solar energy roof for the surplus energy they generate, from 9.2 cents per kilowatt hour to 1.56 cents per kilowatt hour.

That 9.2-cent retail rate was never meant to stay in place, say Rocky Mountain Power officials, because it creates an “intra-class grant” and creates inequality for people without solar energy on the roof.

“The company’s proposal will better give customers accurate price signals to make a decision about whether or not to invest in private generation facilities,” wrote Joelle Steward, vice-president of Rocky Mountain Power, for the Public last week Service Commission.

“The company’s proposal also minimizes the impact on other customers by not paying customer generators for exported energy that exceeds its value. The company’s Net Billing Program offers a fair and balanced approach to support energy choices. “

The reduced rate increases on a differential scale, depending on the time at which excessive generation takes place and what time of the year, but does not come close to the retail rate.

If approved, the new compensation percentage would only affect customers who get solar energy on the roof when the Public Service Commission controls the change.

A multi-day hearing is planned for the committee in October, which could give an order for it to take effect some time or somewhere next year. Rocky Mountain Power has set a provisional date for January 1, 2021.

The new rate does not affect existing customers on the roof, or those who are investing this year in solar energy generation systems before a maximum of 170 kilowatt hours has been reached. That customer base was still able to maintain the 9.2 cent rate until 2032.

Kate Bowman, the Utah Clean Energy program manager, said Rocky Mountain Power did not adequately assess the value of excess solar energy in the proposed tariff change and instead applied an analysis with an extremely limited scope.

“If we add more clean, locally produced energy to the grid, everyone wins. Rooftop solar creates thousands of local jobs, improves energy resilience in our communities and reduces the risk of rising fuel prices. Rocky Mountain Power’s assessment of what solar energy is worth does not reflect either of these long-term benefits or the entire community, “she said.

Bowman pointed out that solar energy investments on the roof in Utah have already fallen due to changes in compensation rates.

“When Rocky Mountain Power first proposed changes to the solar roof rates, it was based on the fact that the roof on the roof in Utah grew so fast that rates had to change to stay ahead of the curve. Since the first fall in solar rates on the roof came into effect more than a year ago, the installation of solar panels on the roof in Utah has already fallen considerably. If these new proposed rates are approved, this will decimate our solar industry, “she said.

But Rocky Mountain Power says that the fall in export credit has to do with justice.

“The company does not propose to pay customers less than the market value for their exported energy. At the same time, the company does not believe that non-participating customers should subsidize customers with on-site generation, “Steward wrote. “A fair and balanced solution is achievable while preserving Utah energy rates, which are among the lowest in the nation.”

Sean Gallagher, with the Solar Energy Industry Association, stated that if Rocky Mountain Power wants to lower its export credit for excess solar energy, there are better ways to tackle it.

In Nevada, for example, export credit is falling according to the increase in penetration of solar panels on the roof – on a graduated scale, he said.

“The amount of solar panels on the roof in Utah is so small that you don’t get into this intraclass grant,” says Gallagher, state vice president.

“Even if you believe the retail price is not the right way to value the export credit, there are much more rational ways to tackle this than what they seem to be doing in this application,” he said.

He added that the energy company did not take into account the benefits of solar energy in its value calculation, including avoiding investments in other energy sources to increase capacity, avoided distribution costs because the energy is produced locally and avoided fuel risk costs, such as increases in the costs of coal or natural gas.