Proponents gather, vote opinions after the Senate indemnifies President Trump in a prison sentence

With the last hammer that struck Wednesday after being deposed, President Donald Trump and supporters looked back on the trial and claimed victory. A day after Trump avoided talking about deposition in his State of the Union speech and claiming he had delivered on his promises for the 2016 campaign, the president was already planning to use accusation as a collective cry in 2020. Republican senators almost voted unanimous to acquit Trump. Trump tweeted after the vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement on Thursday afternoon to “discuss the victory of our country over the accusation Hoax! “The president and his allies sent dizzying tweets with his accusers and democrats. In his first post after the trial was closed, Trump posted an animated video with a cover from Time magazine to suggest that he would remain in “4EVA” position. Huisman Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Published a video in which he tore the accusation Article. And White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted an animated GIF from Trump dances. Ivan Trump, the daughter of the president and a senior assistant to the White House, said in a post: “This fever fever and incoherent, poorly understood process has finally ended and the President has rightly been acquitted. It is time for our country to get together continue. “Many people across the country noted that the process was a waste of time and tax money. Others called it a witch hunt. Video: McConnell says it’s “time to move on” after acquittal Throughout the deposition process, Trump was satisfied as Republican senators, many of whom opposed his long-awaited candidacy and still fired him privately, defended him overwhelmingly and convention, tradition and public opinion during the trial. Scott Jennings, an old Republican political adviser, said the Senate deposition process strengthened the hand of Trump within the party, especially with its conservative core base. even makes him loved by his most devoted followers. If Trump is more disruptive, it makes sense that the insiders try to get rid of him. It gives Trump a real message point, “Jennings said. “I don’t see any weaknesses in Trump right now.” Although Trump is one of the least popular presidents in modern history, he has retained broad support among Republicans, with 83% approving his work performance in a January poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center. Based on their signals from senator majority leader Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump has a respectful, if not particularly close relationship, the GOP senators fell in line to block new witnesses and documents in the process. The final vote on Wednesday was no different: only one Republican, senator from Utah, Mitt Romney, an old Trump critic, voted for removal. Omney seemed to anticipate retaliation and told Fox News: “I have enough shoulders to bear the consequences. ” the accusation process behind him, Trump loses a reliable film. But he will soon be replaced by a general election enemy. “Donald Trump is in the best political position of his presidency, partly due to the miscalculations of his opponents,” said GOP adviser Terry Sullivan: “He is at his best when he has a clear opponent, because he is horrible at playing defense, but his political attacking game is unparalleled. I predict that the next nine months will only get better for him because it will be a two-person race that he can use to define it as a choice between him and his opponent. ” confidants during the trial that he was impressed not only by the vigorous defense of his lawyers, but also by the television interviews according to three assistants from the White House and Republicans near the West Wing were out of the room by GOP senators not authorized to discuss private conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity. He crowed against advisers about the loyalty shown to him and predicted the show of strength predicts well for party enthusiasm in the November elections, people said: “I have never seen the Republican Party as strong and united as it is today. Thanks! “Trump tweeted during the trial. Trump has benefited from a new class of Republicans in Congress who have turned out to be more party than their predecessors. Party members also know that Trump rains retribution for those who cross it. For all Trump’s talk about how Democrats are together Trump’s skyrocketing approval numbers within his own party acted as a deterrent to almost all Republicans from breaking the ranks, and the fear was felt among GOP senators who were not only concerned about the target of an angry tweet, but about a Trump-backed primary challenger or an uprising among strong Republican supporters, Trump is still personally stabbed by accusation and bets that he can sell his acquittal to the American people as a justification for being supporters and mollify even his skeptics in the middle, Democrats have the more challenge and the task of explaining the details of the Ukrainian cause to the American people, and the White House believes that the less complicated message from Trump will prevail.

