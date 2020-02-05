HOUSTON – A 5-year-old boy from Guatemala who broke his skull and bled around his brain in an accident is not treated well in an immigration detention center in Texas for a traumatic brain injury claimed by family members and lawyers.

The child, his parents, and his 1-year-old brother were detained by US immigration and customs enforcement in January, about a month after the boy fell out of a shopping cart. The children and their mother are in custody at the family detention center in Dilley, Texas, where the 5-year-old continues to have a headache and complains when he hears normal noise levels, according to his aunt and Dr. Amy Cohen, a lawyer and doctor who works with the family.

ICE said on Wednesday that several neurological examinations at Dilley did not reveal any medical problems, but that the boy was hospitalized Tuesday “for additional evaluation and imaging to exclude any concerns.”

Before they were detained during what the family thought was a routine check-in, the boy was taken to the hospital and an appointment with a neurologist was planned, Cohen said. He is wetting himself for the first time in years at night, his aunt said.

The Associated Press remembers the names of the boy and his family because they fear deportation to Guatemala, where the boy’s mother says she was threatened.

The mother claimed that Dilley medical staff told her that the injury occurred too long ago to cause symptoms now, according to Cohen and the aunt. The mother lets him wear diapers intended for her younger child because he loses control of his bladder, the aunt said.

“She says she doesn’t pay much attention to her,” said the aunt. “They don’t let her explain that my cousin’s case is bad because of the accident he had. They don’t give her the chance.”

The boy was admitted to hospital on Tuesday afternoon, one day after the Associated Press first contacted ICE about the case.

In a statement, the agency said that Dilley medical staff conducted a neurological examination on Tuesday that “revealed no problems and denied the child dizziness or visual changes.” ICE also said that no medical problems were found when the boy underwent a routine examination on January 23 or during a follow-up neurological examination on January 27 when it says the mother reported her son “was eating and sleeping well and got along well with peers. “

ICE did not say whether the boy stayed in the hospital on Wednesday or what the hospital thought.

A 1-year-old child was detained in Dilley before she died of bleeding, according to the law firm that represented her mother, Yazmin Juarez. The lawyers claim that Juarez’s daughter, Mariee, contracted a respiratory disease that was incorrectly diagnosed and abused in Dilley.

The agency defends the medical care it provides in Dilley and its other detention centers and says that medical care is available to detainees at all times. But the Trump government has been sharply criticized for treating migrant children, including large-scale family divorces and packing families in cells that far exceed their capacity with limited food and water.

At least six migrant children have died after being held by US agents since President Donald Trump took office.

“It’s amazing to me that people continue to tolerate the physical conditions and cruelty to which children are exposed in detention,” said Cohen, executive director of the Every Last One law firm.

According to ICE, the boy’s mother was arrested in May 2019 after crossing the US-Mexico border without permission. She was released and had to report to the office every month, but after she did not appear in November for an immigration court hearing, a judge ordered her removal from the US.

She was detained by ICE in January with her husband and two children. Her husband is being held at another facility in California, according to the boy’s aunt. ICE said the mother could be deported soon.

The agency says the mother did not report her son’s head injury when they were detained on January 21. Cohen and the boy’s aunt say the mother said she had reported the injury that day.

The boy’s aunt and Cohen say they are worried that his symptoms will get worse soon.

“I fear for his immediate health and safety and for his long-term health and safety, because we know that traumatic brain injury in children can have devastating consequences for the rest of their lives,” Cohen said.

Nomaan Merchant, The Associated Press