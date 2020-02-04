Property in Casper owned by East Elkhorn Ranch re-zoned, farm expected to sell

(City of Casper)

CASPER, WYO – Part of the land owned by East Elkhorn Ranch has been re-arranged.

The 2.8-hectare plot north of Wilkins Way was previously zoned as PH (Park Historic) when East Elkhorn Ranch received the Casper City property in an exchange agreement in 2015.

The ranch, owned by the now deceased businessman Mick McMurry, owned on Casper Mountain. In the exchange agreement, mountainous land was transferred to the city that is now used for the path system.

East Elkhorn Ranch manager Tim Smith told the council on January 7 that the Park Historic destination zone meant that the property was undervalued at the time of the land swap, as it limited potential use for the property.

The city council approved the zone change in third reading during their meeting on Tuesday, February 4. The property is now classified as C-4 (Highway Business).

East Elkhorn Ranch is planning to sell the property.

The Planning and Zoning Committee initially rejected the request for re-zoning, but the city council overturned that decision on January 7.

Some people who work at nearby companies were concerned about the re-use, because the C-4 designation would allow the development of companies such as liquor stores or truck stops on the site.

Their concern is due to substance abuse operation centers or treatment centers located in the area and say that patients who are struggling with substance abuse can be seduced by a nearby liquor store or that gas stations can provide air quality at nearby surgery centers.

Further details about the re-use, including maps and letters from East Elkhorn Ranch and from involved companies in the vicinity of the property, are available in the municipality’s work package.

If you want to contact members of Casper City Council about this or another issue, here are their contact details:

Mayor Steve Freel (Ward III, period ends on 1/3/23):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Ward I, period ends on 1/3/23):

Councilor Charlie Powell (Ward II, period ends on 1/5/21):

Alderman Shawn Johnson (Ward II, period ends on 1/3/23):

Councilor Ken Bates (Ward II, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Steve Cathey (Ward III, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Bob Hopkins (Ward I, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Mike Huber (Ward I, period ends on 1/5/21):

Councilor Ray Pacheco (Ward III, period ends on 1/3/23):

Council members can also be reached by e-mail at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your specific neighborhood, but do not know which neighborhood you are in, a map is available on the City of Casper website.