Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Calgary Stampeders have signed the American offensive lineman Nila Kasitati again.

He was supposed to become a free agent on February 11th.

Kasitati made 16 starts with the right tackle for the stamps in 2019 and was an important part of an offensive line in Calgary that allowed the second longest sacks in the CFL. The University of Oklahoma’s 26-year-old product also started in the West semi-final.

“Nila earned the right job in the 2019 season and improved over the year. I am pleased that he has chosen to stay in Calgary and is looking forward to seeing him at our 2020 training camp, ”said Stampeder’s President and General Manager John Hufnagel in a statement.

“I wanted to stay in Calgary because I love the family atmosphere within the Stampeders organization. I also love to win and Huff and the staff obviously know how to do it. The team strives to be the best every year, and I think that’s great, ”said Kasitati.

“It’s a great coaching team and I’ve learned so much since I came to Calgary. I want to go to the camp and earn my start job, and as a team, I want us to have a better year and go all the way.”

Kasitati was hired as a vacant free agent by the National Football League’s Washington Redskins in 2016 and spent some time on the Jacksonville Jaguars training team before moving on to the stamps. In his 2018 rookie season, he started four times for Calgary – twice in the middle and twice in the real duel.