Promise Pegasus J2i review – SATA HDD for Mac Pro [Video]

Not everyone needs 4-bay RAID solutions such as the Promise R4i, and not everyone needs ridiculously fast RAID SSD settings such as the Sonnet M.2 4 × 4 PCIe card. Enter the Promise Pegasus J2i.

The Promise Pegasus J2i is a two-bay SATA enclosure with a pre-installed 3.5-inch 8 TB hard drive that fits into the Mac Pro. Do you have to consider it? View our practical walk for the details.

Built exclusively for the Mac Pro

Is securely mounted in the Mac Pro chassis

Includes a 3.5-inch 8 TB 7200 RPM Toshiba Surveillance HDD

Including double SATA connector

Empty box to add another HDD

Compatible with appleRAID

$ 399.95 at Apple

unboxing

In the Pegasus J2i box you will find a double SATA connector with 10-pin power supply for connection to the Mac Pro logic board, together with the J2i housing itself. Promise also contains step-by-step instructions in the box.

Installation

Promise worked with Apple on this case, so as you would expect, it has an extremely well thought out design. Although it is not as simple as the plug-and-play configuration of the Promise Pegasus R4i RAID MPX module, it does not take long to configure the J2i to prepare it for installation.

If you are only interested in using the supplied 8 TB hard drive, you can install it directly in your Mac Pro. However, if you want to add a second HDD, you must first install the second disk.

Installing a second drive is as easy as removing the four screws that secure the hard drive, sliding the drive into place, and securing it with the same four screws.

The J2i contains SATA connectors for up to two HDD & # 39; s

The housing is secured via three strategically placed mounting points in the Mac Pro chassis. In other words, the J2i is designed to fit into the Mac Pro like a glove.

Fixing holes for the studs above the Mac Pro logic board

Before installation, you must connect the supplied SATA connectors and 10-pin power connector to the circuit board. You must then remove the notch at the top of the Mac Pro space frame via a T8 torx bit. This notch, with holes aligned with the J2i chassis, prevents the housing from moving once after installation.

After the notch has been removed, align the two L-brackets of the J2i with the two mounting bolts at the top of the room frame. The J2i slides along until the lower part is aligned with three additional mounting bolts that rest above the circuit board. Once properly aligned, simply slide the J2i to the right to lock it in place and attach the notch via the previously removed Torx screws to lock it fully in place.

The L-brackets slide into the mounting bolts on the top of the Mac Pro room frame

The above process may sound complicated, but it can be performed within a few minutes. The craftsmanship and design really show how well the J2i is integrated with the rest of the Mac Pro chassis. It is almost as if the J2i, without 8TB SSD, should have been included as a removable part of the Mac Pro to begin with …

Insert the SATA connectors

From there it's just a matter of connecting the SATA connector to the back of the drive (s). If you have not opted for a second drive, Promise includes a handy connector attachment to protect the second SATA connector. There is also a small notch area at the bottom of the J2i housing to route the SATA cable for the cleanest installation possible.

Overall, I was very impressed with the overall build quality of the case, along with how accurately it fits into the Mac Pro. There are no sharp edges, and it has a top design for a product that is almost never seen.

Performance

With only a single 8TB 7200 RPM spinning drive, you have to set your expectations accordingly. Don't plan to break speed records with the J2i, but with the limitations of SATA III and / or a mechanical hard drive, that goes without saying.

Promise says that only 3.5-inch disks are compatible with the J2i, but I have tested a Samsung 2.5-inch SATA SSD and it worked great. The reason for this disclaimer is probably because there is no way to successfully mount a 2.5-inch disc using the standard components, something that can probably be solved by visiting Amazon.

Although the J2i does not have built-in hardware RAID such as its larger brother, the MPX-powered R4i, the J2i supports AppleRAID settings for those looking for the redundancy that RAID 1 offers.

9to5Mac & # 39; s Take

It's nice to have the option to install a 3.5-inch drive in the Mac Pro, an option that would otherwise not have been possible with the standard Mac Pro chassis. Not everyone needs super fast internal storage or a RAID array, and this J2i unit is for those people.

Having one or two 3.5-inch mechanical hard drives gives a lot of flexibility to Mac Pro users. You can use such storage as a built-in Time Machine backup destination, or virtually anything that does not depend on high read / write speeds.

That said, I can't help but feel a little at odds with the fact that we have to pay $ 400 just for the option to have a place to put 3.5-inch drives in the Mac Pro to install. I assume I say I wish there was a J2i option without a 7200 RPM 8 TB HDD. Many people already have drives that they would like to use at home and do not necessarily need the Toshiba drive, which significantly increases the cost of this unit.

That does not mean that the J2i is a bad value, because it is not. These 8 TB Toshiba surveillance disks are not cheap and represent the bulk of the J2i costs of $ 399.95. The device makes sense for people looking for a quick way to add a lot of storage space to their Mac Pro.

I wish there were two versions of the Promise Pegasus J2i for sale: one with the 8 TB HDD for $ 399.95, and only a free-standing chassis and SATA connectors for around $ 99.95.

What do you think? Sound out in the comments below with your thoughts and opinions.

