Prolonged haul trucker from Jackson placed on ventilator 4 several hours following arriving at medical center with COVID-19

JACKSON — A 27-calendar year-previous extended haul trucker from Jackson is recovering after a frightening fight with COVID-19. Family could not realize how a young person with no pre-current problems obtained so ill, and reported they are counting their blessings, thankful he is improving upon.

“There was so considerably unfamiliar,” claimed Megan Petzer, Billy Schulz’s fiancee. “We didn’t know if he was coming dwelling.”

Schulz still left in early April to deliver essential products to very hot places like New York, Baltimore and Detroit.

“He expressed fears about the full coronavirus difficulty,” claimed Kathy Schulz, Billy’s mom.

He returned with what he believed was a chilly or the flu, but his signs and symptoms bought worse. The fever arrived with tiredness and shortness of breath. Schulz was taken to the hospital.

“By 4 o’clock in the afternoon, he was in the crisis home,” said Schulz. “By 5, he was admitted to intense treatment, and by 8, he was on a ventilator.”

His mom and fiancee grew apprehensive, with doctors telling them it was not on the lookout very good.

“At that place, they gave him a 50/50 likelihood to reside,” said Schulz.

Schulz gained experimental ECMO treatment from medical practitioners at Froedtert Hospital, as pals, household and strangers came together to display aid. A truck convoy stuffed the streets, boosting spirits. By the time it finished, Schulz’s household experienced obtained the information they’d been waiting around for. Schulz was off the ventilator.

“I believe that in miracles now — simply because this is a miracle for him to get well as quick as he has,” reported Kathy Schulz.

Billy Schulz is now in the driver’s seat — on the highway to recovery.

“We’re hoping that subsequent 7 days, we can get him household again exactly where he belongs,” mentioned Petzer.

Relatives stated Schulz acquired a blood transfusion from a compatible recovered COVID-19 affected individual, and he was taken off the ECMO machine Wednesday, April 22.

