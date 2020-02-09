Projecting the Pirates opening day pitching staff

On Monday, baseball fans begin their week by hearing four of the nicest words for a cold, February morning.

Pitchers and catchers report.

But which pitchers are going to break camp with the Pirates this year?

Unfortunately we usually go to Bradenton in the dark. As documented in the projected line-up piece, new manager Derek Shelton goes into spring with an open mind and wants to watch players live before they finish the roles.

“We only watch men on video, we just talk to people about them,” Shelton said during PiratesFest. “That’s why spring training is so important to us. And I think I said it (during the winter meetings) in San Diego, we are different from most clubs due to the fact that we have to keep an eye on our boys. We need to see people in the field and what they are doing and how they do it and how they respond … Until we go into that, it’s probably a better question on March 15, March 17 than on January 24. “

Shelton has not even committed to who will be closer. While he knows it Keone Kela will throw in the backend of games, the bullpen tasks have not yet been assigned.

“There are several people who can be in that mix, who are going to throw us in big innings at the back of the game,” Shelton said. “I told those boys and said that, and then as we get more spring training and continue to work, we can make that decision.”

So although nothing is guaranteed, I want to project what the opening staff looks like. I limit myself to players who are already in the selection or who have been invited to the Pirates Spring training, so I will not include current free agents or predict an exchange.

Without further action, the opening pitching staff (perhaps):

SP 1 Chris Archer

Archer’s first full year in Pittsburgh went as badly as it could have gone. The experiment with two seafarers failed and he left the field in June. He was injured twice and eventually missed the last six weeks of the season with a right shoulder injury.

However, there are reasons to hope that he will bounce back in 2020. For one, he recorded a 3.78 FIP from the start, he threw the two-seamer on June 22 until the end of the season. At that time, he struckout 31.2% of his batters, which would have been a career best if proportionate over a full season. Towards the end of the year, he got batters to drive his slider out of the zone more than ever, showing that the field still has life.

Archer is only two years away from an All-Star campaign. He can’t pitch well enough to justify the trade that brought him to Pittsburgh, but how many players were able to do that? Archer is a trendy bounce back-pick and that optimism seems justified.

SP 2 Joe Musgrove

Musgrove has been quite vocal this season about how the Pirates need more leadership in the clubhouse. It seems that he will take a step forward as that leader in 2020, and he can also take a big step up the hill.

Musgrove has six throws, and although his stuff and gear pulses are top, he relies mainly on his fastball in Pittsburgh. That is a remnant of the previous coaching regime, so he could really take off under the right coaching ideology. It has many of the features that you want in the front line, but has not yet been able to put it all together. He will be one of them Oscar Marinfirst tests as the new pitching coach.

SP 3 Trevor Williams

Like many of his teammates, Williams fell back in 2019, from one of the 2018 breakout players to a 7-9 with an ERA of 5.38.

Williams relies on getting soft contact, and while his average exit speed was still pretty good in the last year (87.2 mph), he was tagged for 27 home runs. To put that in perspective, he allowed 27 home runs as a starter in total from 2017-2018.

Although Williams insisted that health was not the reason for his deterioration, he pitched pretty well before he entered the injured list in mid-May. Whether or not his right injury has affected his performance in 2019, starting again and starting healthy can only be positive.

SP 4 Mitch Keller

If you only look at the old-school statistics, Keller had a bad rookie season and went 1-5 with a 7.13 ERA. If you look at his season from a more analytical approach, he had a 3.19 FIP, showed that his pitches had a lot of spin, made big strides with his slider and ended with an eye-opening of 28.6% strikeout. The last Pirates starter with a strikeout higher than that was Oliver Perez in 2004 (min. 40 turns).

The great Keller peripheral equipment is a very encouraging sign for the 2020 season. He will know what he can expect from the majors this time to throw at Jacob Stallings more and almost certainly his astronomical .475 BABIP will drop somewhere between 150-200 points.

SP 5 Steven Brault

While the first four spots in the rotation look reasonably safe, the fifth task is up for grabs. At present the competition between Brault, Chad Kuhl and Derek Holland, and I believe that Brault is going to be the winner.

Brault started and ended ugly last year, but from May to August he was perhaps the best starter of the Pirates. A big reason for his solid half season was that he finally had some routine and structure in the big competitions. He got a game plan and recovered more between trips, and it helped him to repeat his mechanics better. He may not have the rough stuff from Keller or Musgrove, but he is fearless with his fastball. Moreover, it is always nice to have a twist in the rotation.

The Netherlands has a minor league deal, so he has to make the selection or he can choose a free agency. Although he was a solid starter in 2018, he finished last year with just over six ERA and FIP. It never hurts to hire a veteran for a minor league deal, but he will really have to show something during the spring training to get this job.

This may be unexpected, but I don’t have Kuhl on the opening day team. I still see him as a starter, and if he doesn’t win the job from Bradenton, the team will have to make a decision. If they put him in the bullpen, something he has never done as a professional, and possibly tax his repaired UCL by pulling him back to a starter if the opportunity arises, or giving him a few repetitions in triple-A first get it and stay a starter. The latter seems to be the better choice, both in the short and long term.

Long lighting Chris Stratton

There are a few long-relief pitchers who have to make the Pirates-roster or have it cut off, including Holland, Stratton and Clay Holmes. Although all three have their merits, Stratton threw the best of the three in 2019 and gets an almost elite spin on his fastball, slider, and curve. He has also proven that he can be used as a long reliever or as a late collection option.

A few bullpen spots are up for grabs this spring, but after they take a look at what the new front office and coaching are looking for in a player, Stratton checks many of the right subjects.

Middle relief Robbie Erlin

This bullpen needs lefty, and there aren’t many options. The only southpaws in the 40-man are Brault and Sam Howard, and the two most talked-about invitees without a roster are Erlin and Holland.

Erlin comes from a disappointing 5.37 ERA with the Padres in 2019, but he had a respectable 3.61 FIP and was a reliable arm from the bullpen in 2018. His fastball and curve both get a good spin, and if it works, he can use it to get ground balls or whiffs.

If the Pirates decide that they want a zinc baller in the bullpen instead, this place can go to Holland.

Middle relief Edgar Santana

The forgotten man in the mix for a selection place this year. Santana is back from his Tommy John operation in 2018 and he could give the Pirates bullpen a nice boost.

He had an impressive rookie campaign in 2018, ending with a 3.26 ERA and 3.58 FIP. Although his hit ball data was not as flattering – a concern if the ball is still being squeezed on its way to 2020 – if it can replicate its microscopic running speed from 2018 (4.1%), it should be fine.

Middle relief Nick Burdi

Ignore last year’s Burdi ERA. It was radically inflated because of its small sample size. What we did see was that he wiped out things that sniffed Major League-hitters and struckout. The only thing that still needs to be done is to keep him in the field.

“It’s one of those things that just needs to be done right now,” he said during PiratesFest. “A full season must come under my belt.”

Middle relief Michael Feliz

Feliz’s output was less than the sum of his parts. He was in the top 30% in baseball (or better) in fastball speed (95.1 mph), strikeout percentage (30.5%), average exit speed, hard hit percentage and expected batting average, slugging percentage and wOBA allowed in 2019, but delivered very medium results on: A 3.99 ERA, 4.71 FIP and 1.26 WHIP.

Feliz has more to offer, and maybe Marin can help him unlock that next level.

Mount Richard Rodriguez

Both men of the set-up are in the same place. If they pitch like in 2019, the Pirates will have trouble holding leads late. If they pitch like in 2018, the Pirates have one of the best 7th-8th-9th inning trios in baseball.

Rodriguez ended last year with an ERA of 3.72, but that does not tell the whole story. He allowed eight home runs in the first month and a half of the season and went 0-3 with a 5.49 ERA, two inflated saves and a -0.583 WPA. He was then relegated to triple-A, and after a few rough trips in May, he finally regained his shape in June. He recorded a 2.30 ERA and 1.19 WHIP from June to the end of the season, an encouraging sign on the way to 2020.

Set Kyle Crick

Crick’s fastball is in the 90s. His slider gets more spin than anyone else in baseball. It is almost impossible to correct one of his offers. But his running speed rose to 15.5% last year, and he stumbled to a 4.96 ERA in his second season with the Pirates.

Crick has great things. It’s just a matter of whether he can throw it enough in the zone – or get enough chases – to lower that walking speed. He was able to do it in 2018, and he can do it again in 2020.

Closer to Keone Kela

Kela had to fight through a shoulder injury and was suspended a few times during the 2020 season, but when he was in the bump, he was slightly off. He combined a high-speed fastball with an erasable curve ball to end with a 2.12 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

“I’m excited to see him,” Shelton said. “I mean, it’s a big arm with really good stuff. I’ve had several good conversations with him this offseason.”

Rodriguez and Crick are Kelka’s most likely competition for the closer performance, but I will deploy Kela in this role. He has the stuff and experience from his time with the Rangers to be one of the best finishers of the game. He can be moved in the middle of the season if the Pirates do not win after the trade deadline, but until then, the ninth inning is his.

