Projecting the Pirates opening day line-up

BRADENTON, Fla. – What is the position of the opening day of the Pirates?

No seriously. I’m asking. What will it look like?

Derek Shelton has not given many clues as to who plays where, where they are batting or which players are in position battles when the team prepares to go to Bradenton in a few days.

“I’m going to go out on a limb here and say Josh Bell probably plays first base a lot, “Shelton said jokes during PiratesFest.

Not exactly a bold prediction, but Shelton, Ben Cherington and most coaching staff have not seen most of these Pirates players in action yet. Until he does, he does not want to bet on roster spots, courses or identifying holes in the team.

“We just watch guys on video, we just talk to people about them,” Shelton said. “That’s why spring training is so important to us. And I think I said it [during the winter meetings] in San Diego, we are different from most clubs because we have to keep an eye on our boys. We have to to see people on the field and what they do and how they do it and how they react … Until we go into that, it is probably a better question on March 15, March 17 than on January 24. “

17th of March. Mark your calendars.

Until then I can at least give my humble opinion on how I think the first setup could look like.

For the sake of clarity, this setup consists exclusively of players in the roster or invitees for the spring training. I am not going to predict that they will trade or sign and place that player in the line-up. Your favorite agent’s outfielder is not listed.

So if the regular season started today, what would the line-up look like?

1. SS Kevin Newman

An undisputed choice if there ever was one.

Newman is a natural choice to distract. He is comfortable in that role, has a high on-base percentage and has the speed to take extra bases when the opportunity arises.

New first baseball coach Tarrik Brock is a highly respected base running coach and has achieved great results with every stop he made. Maybe he can help Newman to increase his stolen base total in 2020.

2. 2B Adam Frazier

Frazier is a tough batter to find a place for. He was a very striped, but generally fairly average, batter in 2019. There is a strong case to make that the best batter of a team should hit the No. 2 hole, and while Frazier can go to tears and the best batter is for a week or so, Bryan Reynolds and Bell are generally better.

For now we will set this as a more traditional setup: players with good OBPs in the 1-2 places to place people on the base for the big bats in the order.

3. CF Bryan Reynolds

Although this may change depending on whether the Pirates sign a midfielder, Reynolds will take over for the time being Starling Marte‘s place in the field and set up.

Reynolds had one of the best rookie seasons in the history of Pirates, with 57 extra singles, a 131 OPS + and 3.9 WAR in 2019. He is a legitimate threat worthy of the third place in just about every line-up.

Every second-year player must face the boogeyman known as the “sophomore malaise.” Reynolds remarkable consistency, both in results and in approach, makes that slump unlikely.

4. DH Josh Bell

How will Bell follow his breakout, All-Star worthy campaign?

Bell had a legendary month of May, but slowed down in June and July. He was given a few days off to recharge his batteries in August, and ended with a .941 OPS after his break.

With that in mind, he has two main goals for 2020: repeat what he did on the plate and be healthy.

“I think 155, 160 games are available when I’m just ready to play every day,” Bell said during PiratesFest.

And because the Pirates start the season against an American League team – that’s the third time this has happened in the last four years – they can use the designated batter for their first series. Bell can just hit the opening day.

5. RF Gregory Polanco

It is hard to exaggerate how important Polanco is for this violation. Assuming that Reynolds and Newman give Bell a head start over Bell because of their high base percentages, Polanco is the only person on the selection who could rightly protect Bell in the line-up.

Cherington said at PiratesFest that Polanco is “now 100% from a basic health perspective.” They are going to monitor his workload to ensure that he is not rushed back like last year.

6. 1B Jose Osuna

The other beneficiary of the season play in an American League park.

Osuna could have different roles in 2020. Backup first baseman, starting outfielder, pinch-hitter, platoon player at third base. Now let’s say he does a little bit of everything, including an opening day nodding to his natural position.

7. 3B Colin Moran

2020 is a critical year for Moran. He had good RBI numbers last year, but his 97 OPS + and -0.3 WAR left a lot to be desired, especially for someone who mainly used as a platoon player.

Ke’Bryan Hayes wait in the wings and will almost certainly break into the majors in 2020. This may be Moran’s last chance to stay with the Pirates.

8. LF Guillermo Heredia

Heredia is currently in the left field, but that can change if the Pirates sign an outfielder.

He is probably best used as a fourth outfielder or as a potential platoon player, registering a .795 OPS against southpaws in 2019. Without the other half of the peloton, he is the actual starter.

9. C Jacob Stallings

The Pirates give priority to defense from the catcher position and are willing to take offense to help their pitchers. Stallings may not be a batter, but his elite defense justifies a spot on the roster and he took over as starting catcher last year.

Bank

C Luke Maile: The backup catcher task is between him and John Ryan Murphy currently. Since Maile is already on the roster and has worked with Shelton in Toronto and Tampa Bay, he seems to remain the likelier choice.

INF Erik Gonzalez: It makes no sense to keep Cole Tucker on the couch in the majors when he might get reps in Triple-A. This is the work of Gonzalez for now.

FROM Socrates Brito: My “bold” prediction of spring, at least for the time being. Brito was the triple-A MVP of the Blue Jays a year ago and this season tore up the Dominican winter competition. If the Pirates do not sign another outfielder, there is a possibility for Brito or co-invitees Charlie Tilson to conquer the fourth outfielder task.

UTL J.T. puzzle: Again, this place is moving, depending on whether the pirates sign another player. At the moment I would say that the last place on the couch is a switch between Riddle and Kevin Kramer, and Kramer has remaining minor league options. Not Riddle, which means that he must make the team or be designated for assignment. Punt goes to Riddle who makes the big club.

