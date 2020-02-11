Projecting the new Penguins lines with Zucker and beyond

The Pittsburgh Penguins eventually acquired Minnesota Wild ahead, Monday night Jason Zucker. After an official attempt, which was made when former penguins Phil Kessel flew wings, he traded a trade in Minnesota, allegedly carrying penguins a torch for Zucker until things finally came together. The movement will immediately strengthen the Penguins lines.

No mentalist or carnival fortune teller is needed to predict that Zucker will begin his Penguins tenure on Sidney Crosby’s left wing. Head coach Mike Sullivan’s greater demand for line construction will be whether he wants to spread talent across four lines or focus talent on three units.

This season Zucker has 29 points (14 g, 15 a) in 45 games. He bounces around the Minnesota lineup from the top line to the bottom line, where he was in the last few Minnesota games. You are right to say that the Penguins have their man who must fit perfectly in the Penguins system. You would also be right to say that the penguins have given up a pick in the first round and a prospect of the best blueline for a player who was not always a top six winger.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Zucker can skate well and finish well. You can read the full analysis of the transaction here.

Ultimately, the Penguins will be a deep team again. Nick Bjugstad and Dominik Kahun have yet to return to the line-up and they will give the Penguins four fixed lines for the first time in weeks.

First of all, we will try Tuesday night against the Penguins line against Tampa Bay. Will Sullivan fill the top line with Hornqvist or keep Simon on top? We’re going to guess Simon. Jared McCann is also becoming a wild card. Will he return to the middle to give the Penguins a fourth line or will he remain a top-six winger despite his recent struggles?

Jason Zucker – Sidney Crosby – Dominik Simon

Bryan Rust – Evgeni Malkin – Patric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese – Teddy Blueger – Brandon Tanev

Andrew Agozzino – Jared McCann – Sam Lafferty

If or when the Pittsburgh Penguins become healthy, the Penguins lines will regain balance and versatility, as the Penguins lines did in the first half of the season.

A healthy attitude for penguins, however, is just as difficult to recognize as Bigfoot or aliens. The Penguins had a healthy line-up for around 40 minutes this season. So we are projecting the entire line-up of Penguins when Nick Bjugstad returns from a nuclear muscle operation and Dominik Kahun returns from a concussion.

Zucker – Crosby – Kahun

Rest – Malkin – Hornqvist

McCann – Bjugstad – Simon

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

The completely healthy lines will juggle and change based on who has “juice”. There is no guarantee that Zucker will work with Crosby, but the penguins have options if that happens. A simple trade with Zucker and Rust would work.

Of course Penguin’s GM Jim Rutherford cannot be done either. The Penguins also included Alex Galchenyuk in the deal, making the Zucker trade virtually salary neutral. The Penguins only added $ 177k to their salary limit and still have the equivalent of over $ 4.2 million to spend.

