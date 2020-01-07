Projectiles fired at an Iraqi air base that houses American forces

Loading...

According to reports, projectiles were fired at an Iraqi air base housing American forces, and at least five or six rockets were fired. CNN reported that at least 10 rockets were fired. like Tehran’s revenge operation for the murder of revolutionary general Qassem Soleimani, guardian of the revolution, videos and photos seem to show the deployment of weapons. The forces could not be immediately contacted for comment, the Associated Press reported. Journalists cited a US defense official confirming that rockets had hit the base. Update the page for the last one.

Projectiles were fired at an Iraqi air base that houses American forces, reports have it.

Reports indicate that at least five or six rockets have been fired. CNN reported that at least 10 rockets had been fired.

Iranian state television reported that Tehran had launched “dozens” of ground-to-surface missiles at the Iraqi air base of Ain Assad sheltering American troops following the murder by the United States of a great Iranian general.

State television described it Wednesday morning as a Tehran revenge on the murder of revolutionary guard General Qassem Soleimani.

Videos and photos appeared to show the deployment of weapons.

US forces could not be reached immediately for comment, the Associated Press reported. Journalists cited a US defense official confirming that rockets had hit the base.

This is a developing story. Update the page for the last one.

.