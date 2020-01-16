Profile of 2020 candidates: Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren, the US senator from Massachusetts, has become a high-level candidate in the race to become the Democratic presidential candidate, showing some of the best results for election candidates and fundraisers, where her electoral commission has lifted. tens of millions of dollars. Warren previously taught at several universities, including the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard. She also led the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to “protect consumers from financial tricks and traps,” according to the biography of her campaign. Highlights on the candidate Birthplace Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Age: 70 Offices held: US Senate from 2013 to today, winning elections in 2012 and 2018PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0iaW5mb2dyYW0tZW1iZWQiIGRhdGEtaWQ9Il8vTXlvMWllSzFRUThjU1J5NW5BdjciIGRhdGEtdHlwZT0iaW50ZXJhY3RpdmUiIGRhdGEtdGl0bGU9IkVsaXphYmV0aCBXYXJyZW4gQ2FuZGlkYXRlIFN0YW5jZSI PC9kaXY + + + PHNjcmlwdD4hZnVuY3Rpb24oZSxpLG4scyl7dmFyIHQ9IkluZm9ncmFtRW1iZWRzIixkPWUuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdO2lmKHdpbmRvd1t0XSYmd2luZG93W3RdLmluaXRpYWxpemVkKXdpbmRvd1t0XS5wcm9jZXNzJiZ3aW5kb3dbdF0ucHJvY2VzcygpO2Vsc2UgaWYoIWUuZ2V0RWxlbWVudEJ5SWQobikpe3ZhciBvPWUuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iik7by5hc3luYz0xLG8uaWQ9bixvLnNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9lLmluZm9ncmFtLmNvbS9qcy9kaXN0L2VtYmVkLWxvYWRlci1taW4uanMiLGQucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUobyxkKX19KGRvY3VtZW50LDAsImluZm9ncmFtLWFzeW5jIik7PC9zY3Jp CHQ What she says about climate change – “What if we did not have a coal lobbyist at the head of the EPA?” – “We can We could arrive at a carbon neutral balance sheet by 2030… but that will only solve 20% of the problems. “-” We are increasing our investments in climate research and development … by ten. … And then we say to the world, … “You can have it all … but you have to build it here in the United States.” “Firearms -” I’m in favor of a ban on assault weapons. I don’t think the weapons of war belong to our streets. “-” I also believe in universal background checks. “-” We have a lot of pieces that most Americans agree on, and – including gun owners, including members of the NRA. “College Costs -” (We can) provide a free technical school, community college, or four-year college to any child. “-” We can … put $ 50 billion into our historically black colleges and universities. “-” We can cancel student loan debt for 95% of children who have student loan debt. »Childcare -“ Let’s adopt universal childcare and pre-school education. “-” And we can do it without raising taxes a penny for working families. “-” The ultra-millionaire tax I mentioned … requires that families whose net worth exceeds $ 50 million pay a 2% tax on this part only. This one change – a change in our tax laws – would … completely cover the cost of the universal child care and early childhood education plan and still have a few trillion dollars. “Money in Politics -” If it is decided to be made in Washington …, it has been touched by money. “-” This revolving door between industry and Washington must stop. “-” All those who stand for federal elections should have to file their federal income tax returns online. Economy— “I want an economy that doesn’t just work for those at the top.” – “We need more power in the hands of workers. Facilitate union membership and empower unions when they negotiate. “-” It is time for a wealth tax in America … This strikes a tenth of 1% of the great fortunes in this country. Foreign policy— “Foreign policy by tweet does not work.” – “In foreign policy, we need our allies.” – “The military is not our only tool. We also have economic tools and diplomatic tools. Presidential Candidate Comparisons: – On the Questions – Fun Facts – Watch Warren answer questions from New Hampshire voters face to face in an episode of “Conversation with the Candidate”.

Elizabeth Warren, the US senator from Massachusetts, has become a high-level candidate in the race to become the Democratic presidential candidate, showing some of the best results for election candidates and fundraisers, where her electoral commission has lifted. tens of millions of dollars.

Warren previously taught at several universities, including the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard. She also led the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to “protect consumers from financial tricks and traps,” according to her campaign biography.

Some facts about the candidate

Place of birth: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Age: 70

Positions held: US Senate from 2013 to today, winner of the elections in 2012 and 2018

What she says about it:

Climate change

– “What if we didn’t have a coal lobbyist at the head of the EPA?”

– “We could arrive at a neutral carbon balance by 2030 … but that will only solve 20% of the problem.”

– “We are increasing our investments in climate research and development… by ten. … And then we say to the world, … “You can have it all … but you have to build it here in the United States.” “

Fire arms

– “I am in favor of a ban on assault weapons. I don’t think the weapons of war belong to our streets. “

– “I also believe in universal background checks.”

– “We have a lot of parts on which most Americans agree, and – including gun owners, including members of the NRA.”

College fees

– “(We can) provide a free technical school, community college or four-year college to any child.”

– “We can … invest $ 50 billion in our historically black colleges and universities.”

– “We can write off student loan debt for 95% of children who have student loan debt.”

Child care

– “Let’s adopt universal daycare and preschool education.”

– “And we can do it without raising taxes by a cent for working families.”

– “The ultra-millionaire tax I mentioned… forces families whose net worth is more than $ 50 million to pay a 2% tax on this part only…. This one change – a change in our tax laws – would … completely cover the cost of the universal child care and early childhood education plan and still have a few trillion dollars. “

Money in politics

– “If there is a decision to be made in Washington …, she was touched by the money.”

– “This revolving door between industry and Washington must stop.”

– “Anyone who reports for a federal position should have to file their federal tax return online.”

Economy

– “I want an economy that doesn’t just work for those at the top.”

– “We need more power in the hands of workers. Facilitate union membership and empower unions when they negotiate. “

– “It is time for a wealth tax in America … It reaches one tenth of 1% of the great fortunes in this country.”

Foreign police

– “Foreign policy by tweet does not work.”

– “In foreign policy, we need our allies.”

– “The army is not our only tool. We also have economic and diplomatic tools. “

Comparisons of presidential candidates:

– On the stakes

— Fun facts

–

Watch Warren answer questions from New Hampshire voters face to face in an episode of “Talking to the Candidate.”

.