By the time Matthew McConaughey entered the stage at the Hogg Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday evening, the crowd had been waiting for hours.

He may be a professor at the University of Texas, the culture minister of the school and the lucky charm of the Texas football team, but for the hundreds of students who were in the room, he is still Austin’s favorite celebrity.

“Okay, okay, okay,” McConaughey said to loud applause. “How is this for the first day of class?”

McConaughey – who together teaches the Script to Screen lesson in the Radio-Television Film Department of Moody College of Communication – entered the stage for a special, early screening of his new movie “The Gentlemen” to a crowd of around 1,100 students and faculty at UT. In the film, directed by Guy Ritchie (‘Snatch’, ‘Sherlock Holmes’, ‘Aladdin’), McConaughey leads a cast of British heavier actors as a foreign drug dealer trying to sell his company.

For McConaughey, the role fulfilled his wish to play ‘the heavy’ lead in a gangster film. For UT students it was an opportunity to see Professor McConaughey up close and personal.

“Everyone at the UT loves Matthew McConaughey,” said Jessica Pham, a 19-year-old psychology major. “You can’t be a UT student and you don’t like Matthew McConaughey.”

After the film, McConaughey sat down with fellow professor Scott Rice and graduate student Cristin Stephens to talk about what it took to get the film out of the script and how he wants to pass on those lessons to his students.

Here are some of the highlights of the evening:

About playing the lead role in a gangster film

“I had never played heavy before. I’ve always wanted to play in a nice gangster movie, the lion, you know, “McConaughey said. “I loved the idea of ​​this American ex-pat going to England and actually selling England to the English, who infiltrates the gentlemen and the aristocracy. So I liked that. “

About making in the film industry

“There is no magic bullet to enter this company and there is no sign” Help sought, “McConaughey told the students.” If you can come in and around any type of production, anyway, everything … if you once inside, you must be able to do a good job. “

About the preparation for a role

For “The Gentlemen,” McConaughey took three months to prepare for his role as Mickey Pearson for a three-month shoot in London.

“I read the script first in the morning, and read the script last in the evening. Read the script after drinking a few drinks, read it immediately after you leave the church, “he said. “Laminate the pages, take it in the shower. Read it upside down, try reading it from every other angle. I read it when I am happy, after my endorphins go and I have run. Because every scene will take on a different rhythm. “

“That gives me information: different ways of looking at that scene, so I don’t get trapped in a certain choice,” he added.

About the education he was taught

“I graduated here in 1993 – many of you were not even born then, were you?” McConaughey said about his first UT stint, with a big smile from the students. “I still go to class and really believe, until I do math, that I was here a few years ago. The math is wrong. “

‘I still have the feeling that I was there in your classrooms as a student. But I realized about eight years ago that I had 20 years of experience at that time. When I say something and move on, I have many students: “Hey, that means something” and I say, “Oh, you didn’t know that?” and they say “No”

About keeping Austin “Austin”

“I think we’ve really had a good chance to work on the relationship between the University of Texas and the city of Austin,” McConaughey told reporters. “As mayor (Steve) Adler said, the ideal world for us where Austin is the extensive backyard of the University of Texas and the extensive backyard of the University of Texas is the city of Austin. We have talent here, let’s look right at our feet. “