Professional medical examiner notes file drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County in 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Healthcare Examiner’s Business office released studies on Friday, April 17 about drug-related deaths in 2019.

The news launch implies 2019 as a history calendar year for lethal drug overdoses in Milwaukee County. Drug overdoses killed 418 folks in 2019 when compared to the preceding record of 401 fatalities in 2017. Eight in 10 of these fatalities concerned opioids or artificial opioids and 75% of the fatalities involved far more than a person compound. Whilst the deaths involving heroin declined 21% from 2017 to 2019, the fatalities involving fentanyl rose 29% in the identical two-12 months period of time.

The figures are broken down as follows:

2019 deaths

Overall drug loss of life: 418 (maximum complete recorded – earlier history of 401 in 2017)

Narcotic demise: 343

Heroin-related loss of life: 133

Fentanyl on your own or in combination: 244

Cocaine by itself or in mix: 181

2018 deaths for comparison

Overall drug dying: 384

Narcotic demise: 305

Heroin-linked demise: 146

Fentanyl on your own or in combination: 188

Cocaine alone or in combination: 165

The information release states legislation enforcement proceeds to see an enhance in fentanyl-associated seizures in the Milwaukee spot. Fentanyl is being distributed each by by itself and in mixtures with other prescription drugs, such as heroin and cocaine. Persons who are employing medication that are not recommended to them could not know what medicine are in a substance and in what amount.

43.044181

-87.923758