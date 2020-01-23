In recent days, McNaught and a team of Lego builders have moved to Telus World of Science in Vancouver, where they have made 20 models of skyscrapers from Canada, the United States, Australia, Asia and the United Arab Emirates. The structures include the Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles, Willis Tower in Chicago, the Shanghai Tower and the Burj Khalifa from Dubai.

Co-curator Jesse Brydle said that the recommended buildings were chosen because the exhibition shows all aspects of architecture and city planning.

The group used more than 500,000 Lego bricks and took more than 2,400 hours to build the structures shown in the Towers of Tomorrow exhibition, which starts on Friday.

All buildings are on a 1: 200 scale, McNaught said.

“This allows you to compare with buildings around the world,” he added. So a person can put the Empire State Building next to the CN Tower and compare the two for size and shape, he said.

Of the buildings in the exhibition, McNaught said the Shanghai Tower was the hardest to build.

“It has the shape of a guitar pick or a rounded triangle that turns as it goes up, so it was really hard to build from Lego bricks.”

It is those limitations of Lego that make it attractive to the “nerdy tech brain of McNaught,” he said.

His favorite subjects at school were mathematics and computer science, he said, and building a Lego model is “like being a real architect with only Lego blocks.”

McNaught and his team do research, look at photos, video and even satellite images of the buildings they are going to make.

“Then we make a paper sketch – pen and paper – work out the calculations … a lot of math is involved. Then we start building. “

His first Lego set was a blue boat that was given to him when he was three years old by his grandmother Hazel.

McNaught said that the only thing that has remained constant from the moment he started playing with Lego is the stones that have not changed at all. His favorite stone is two by four – two studs wide by four studs long, he said.

“It is a very simple stone, but we use a lot of it.”

McNaught said he is “very happy” to do what he does because it is an “ambitious career.”

“I was in senior IT management. I would put on a suit and go to work, a very different day than now, “he said.

“I haven’t worn a tie for years.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press