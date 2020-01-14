Production of Lucid Air electric sedan to debut in New York in April

Lucid introduced Air in 2016 and now the company has announced plans to unveil the production model in April.

The company is keeping the details secret, but has confirmed that the debut will take place in New York. Given this, it is possible that the vehicle will be unveiled at the New York Auto Show which begins April 8.

No matter when the debut takes place, Lucid told us, “In addition to his final interior and exterior designs, you can expect key details of the revolutionary Air to be shared, including production specifications. , available configurations and pricing information. “

In its conceptual form, the Lucid Air was powered by two electric motors, one driving the front wheels and the other powering the rear, for a combined total of 1,000 hp. At the time, Lucid said he would offer customers the choice of a 100 kWh or 130 kWh battery pack, the latter promising up to 400 miles on a single charge. Lucid said it would cost north of $ 100,000.

In the meantime, society is dotting all the i’s and crossing all the t’s. As part of this effort, Lucid is building 80 beta prototypes, which are “highly representative of Air production,” at Silicon Valley headquarters. These models will be thoroughly tested to make sure everything is up to par.

In addition, engineers are refining a number of components, including the brakes, steering and the traction / stability control system. Lucid will also perform body and chassis durability tests as well as crash tests.

During this time, construction continues at Lucid’s new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The company says most of the structural steel will be in place by the end of February and that the first pre-production Air is expected to leave the assembly line early in the fourth quarter. If all goes according to plan, the first models will be built before the end of the year, the company aiming for a production of 15,000 vehicles in the first 12 months.

Lucid is also in the process of setting up a sales and service network. It is not known where the stores will be located, but the company said the centers “will not only provide customers with a first-hand experience of our vehicles, but will provide exceptional service once they are on the road.”

The automaker is currently accepting reservations for $ 1,000 and plans to take Air on a national tour this summer. Of course, we will learn more about this in the coming months.

[incorporated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VJ6Y086-eMs [/ incorporated]