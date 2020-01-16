Grammy-nominated producer Michael Stokes has brought charges against many major music industry entities for copyright infringement, conversion and willful interference in potential economic gain, unfair business practices, unfair enrichment and abuse financial towards the elderly.

Stokes, also known as composer, writer, musician and publisher, has worked with artists like Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Prince and Earth Wind & Fire, while his music has been sampled and used by Rick Ross, Jay-Z, Ne -Yo, LL Cool J, Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana and more.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in California, Stokes called Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, The Bicycle Music Company, Kobalt Music Group and Concord Music Group.

In 2010, Stokes suffered a stroke that “incapacitated him and made him unable to manage or supervise the musical empire he had created over several decades,” says the complaint, obtained by Rolling Stone. Despite being incapacitated, Stokes claims that his signature was forged on several documents which transferred his copyright and related rights to the former Music Publishing Company of America (MPCA). The lawsuit claims that the MPCA then sold or transferred the rights to the Bicycle Music Company, where “substantial income” was earned in a way that Stokes’s lawyer Paul Phillips plans to find out and illegal. (The bike would then be absorbed by Kobalt and Concord.)

UMG, Warner and Sony ended up “unduly (accepting) the copyright and interest income therefrom and (making) payments to defendants Bicycle, Kobalt and Concord on the income from M . Stokes “. copyright and related interests. “

Philips argues that all of the defendants were made aware of this behavior and, despite this knowledge – and Stokes’ requests to stop accepting income and making payments – the defendants continued their actions.

Philips and Stokes claim voluntary hijacking, unlawful licensing, copying, sale and exploitation of Stokes’ original works for financial gain. They ask that the amount of damages be determined by the court, but he can also choose to claim $ 150,000 in damages by willful violation.

Philips also states that “Mr. Stokes is entitled to exemplary damages sufficient to punish and set an example for the defendants. His lawyer insisted that Stokes receive the profits from the defendants that were received as ill-gotten gains.

The lawsuit also claims that the defendants “undermined Mr. Stokes’ efforts to preserve the economic relationships and goodwill he spent decades forming and developing”, as well as concealing facts relevant to his rights. ‘author. Universal, in particular, has been called upon to hide its situational awareness.

In addition, Stokes appears to be attempting to prohibit the defendants – alongside their partners and employees – from “directly and / or indirectly raising funds from or in any way related to a right which Mr. Stokes enjoys and / or belongs to Mr. Stokes and who is protected by the Copyright Law… ”There is no agreement concerning the funds they are looking for, and that’s the problem, they say. According to Philips, these funds rightly belong to Michael and have always been.

Representatives of UMG, WMG, SME, Kobalt and Concord did not respond to requests for comment.