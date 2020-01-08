Loading...

Procession of taxis says goodbye to taxi driver killed in a crash

Sanehpal Singh Randhawa died in a car accident on December 29, 2019. (Courtesy Sanehpal Singh Randhawa / Facebook)

People gathered in a mourning center in Delta to say goodbye to Sanehpal Singh Randhawa

The Randhawa taxi was refueled on December 29 by a Share Now Smart car

The police said they think speed and alcohol may have been factors

DELTA (NEWS 1130) – A 28-year-old taxi driver killed in a crash in East Vancouver late last month is recalled on Wednesday.

The general manager of Yellow Cab says the day started with a procession of taxis to the Riverside Funeral Home in Delta, where family, friends and colleagues said goodbye to Sanehpal Singh Randhawa.

His taxi was hit by a Share Now Smart car that drove a red light on December 29 near 1st Avenue and Renfrew Street. He then had two passengers in the car.

The police said they think speed and alcohol may have been factors, and believe that the driver of the Smart Car avoided a roadside check before the crash.

Randhawa has worked for Yellow Cab for the past three years.

That driver has been identified in reports from Ireland as 29-year-old Gary Holohan from that country.

A GoFundMe page has started with the Randhawa family back in India.

